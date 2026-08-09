Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI asks why Cajun Navy, who found Nolan Wells, isn't allowed on search; ‘unless LE knows…’

A former FBI agent has raised questions about the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her home on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer asked why the Cajun Navy, who helped find Nolan Wells, was not allowed to search for Nancy Guthrie. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

It has been six months since and the octogenarian is yet to be found. Towards the start, there was chatter of the Cajun Navy possibly joining the search. However, NewsNation reported that the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case, had a blanket rejection for outside help. Hence, the Cajun Navy did not aid in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Cajun Navy is an informal, decentralized network of private boat owners and everyday volunteers. They were instrumental in helping find Nolan Wells, the Mississippi teen who had gone missing on July 4. Now, with no breaks being announced to the public in the Nancy Guthrie case, ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has questioned the decision to reject the Cajun Navy's help.

What ex-FBI said about Nancy Guthrie case Coffindaffer wrote in an X post “The United Cajun Navy helped find Nolan…Too bad Sheriff Nanos wouldn't allow the UCN to search for Nancy.”

She then alleged that there was no good reason for Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to reject the Cajun Navy's help. “Name 1 good reason why Nanos didn't? Unless LE knows where she is at, search,” the ex-FBI agent added.