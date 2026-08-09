Summerland BC fire videos: Latest update as wildfire wreaks destruction in Canada; ‘they have lost everything’

Videos, photos shared online showed flames moving through residential areas, with images of burning structures and thick smoke highlighting the scale of the emergency.

The Bald Range wildfire , in Canada, burning near Summerland and Peachland, grew rapidly on Friday and Saturday, prompting evacuation orders and alerts across the region, CBC News reported. British Columbia declared a provincial state of emergency on Saturday as more than 20,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

A fast-moving wildfire in British Columbia ’s Okanagan region has forced thousands of people from their homes, destroyed structures and sent dramatic videos of flames and smoke across social media as firefighters battle dangerous conditions.

Summerland wildfire forces mass evacuations The Bald Range fire had expanded to roughly 9,500 hectares (23,500 acres) by Saturday, according to Reuters. Officials described the fire as exceptionally intense, with flames generating their own lightning and creating conditions that made firefighting and evacuation operations more difficult.

Also read: Utah wildfire helicopter crash: What we know about two pilots who died fighting blaze as tributes pour in

Summerland and Peachland were among the communities affected as authorities ordered residents to leave areas threatened by the advancing flames. Evacuees headed toward places including Kelowna and Penticton, while power outages were also reported.

Summerland also issued a boil-water advisory after untreated water entered the municipal system, adding another disruption for residents already displaced by the fire.

The fire also affected Highway 97, a major route through the Okanagan, as authorities worked to keep residents and emergency crews safe.

Social media reactions pour in As evacuation orders expanded, videos showing flames, smoke and burning homes spread across social media, prompting emotional reactions from viewers.

One user, reacting to footage from the fire, wrote: “I feel for the Canadians, they have lost everything. Truly horrific fire.”