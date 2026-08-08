Total Solar Eclipse August 12 2026: Here's why it's a rare convergence in astrology

August 12, 2026, is set to be a major date for skywatchers, with a total solar eclipse, the Perseid meteor shower near its peak, a planetary parade of 6 six planets lined up, and a New Moon all taking place around the same period. The solar eclipse will be the last solar eclipse of 2026 and has also drawn attention from astrologers because it comes soon after the lunar nodes shift into the Leo-Aquarius axis. Partial phases of the celestial event can be witnessed across Southern Argentina, Chile, Parts of South Africa and nearby oceans. (AP file photo for representation)

While astronomy explains these events through the movements and alignments of planetary bodies, astrology assigns symbolic meaning to them. In a recent Instagram post, US-based astrologer Galit Raiman views this eclipse as an important point for reflection and personal growth.

Also Read August Solar Eclipse 2026: How this eclipse may bring major transformations with a new cycle, according to an astrologer

What is a planetary parade? A planetary parade is a popular term used when several planets appear to line up across the sky from Earth's viewpoint. Around August 12, six planets, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, are expected to form a notable morning-sky lineup. However, not all of them will be easy to see with the naked eye.

Along with the solar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower, the period around August 12 offers skywatchers plenty to see.

When is the total solar eclipse? The total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026. According to NASA, the path of totality will pass through parts of northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain and a small part of Portugal. For people close to the centre of the path, totality will last for less than two and a half minutes.

A solar eclipse occurs during a New Moon because the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun.

Also Read Total solar eclipse 2026: Meaning, date, timings and astrological significance

Will the August 12 solar eclipse be visible in the USA? Yes, but only as a partial solar eclipse in parts of the United States. NASA says the partial eclipse will be visible across parts of the country from Alaska toward the northern contiguous U.S. The total eclipse itself will not be visible from the U.S.

Which countries will see the total solar eclipse? The path of totality will cross parts of Russia, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and northwestern Portugal. Other parts of Europe, Africa and North America will see a partial eclipse.

The timing also makes this eclipse interesting for skywatchers because the Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak around August 12 and 13. The New Moon means there will be little moonlight to interfere with meteor viewing after dark.