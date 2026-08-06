August Solar Eclipse 2026: How this eclipse may bring major transformations with a new cycle, according to an astrologer

The total Solar Eclipse on August 12, 2026, is more than a striking sky event for many astrology followers. Astrologers believe it also marks a new beginning, encouraging people to let go of old patterns and embrace a more authentic version of themselves. (FILES) BRADY, TEXAS - APRIL 08: The moon fully passes over the sun's horizon during a Total solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Brady, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today. During the event, the moon will pass in between the Sun and the Earth, appearing to block the Sun. Day will briefly turn into night across a swathe of northern Spain on August 12, when the Moon will completely cover the Sun during a rare total solar eclipse. Here is what you need to know about the total eclipse, which is the first visible in mainland Europe since 2006. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) (AFP)

Recently, astrologer Galit Raiman shared on Instagram that this total eclipse is the first major eclipse since the lunar nodes moved into Leo and Aquarius. According to her, it opens the door to an 18-month cycle of personal growth, where the focus shifts from seeking approval to living with greater purpose and honesty.

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When is the Total Solar Eclipse in August 2026? According to NASA, the total Solar Eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026. The path of totality will pass over Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small part of Portugal. A partial eclipse will also be visible across much of Europe, Canada and parts of the northern United States.

Also Read August’s total solar eclipse will sweep over Spain, Iceland and Greenland

Will the total Solar Eclipse be visible in the US? If you live in the US, you will not see a total eclipse. Instead, people in several northern states will have partial visibility of the total Solar Eclipse.

Why do astrologers see this eclipse as the start of a new cycle? According to Galit Raiman, this is a South Node Solar Eclipse, which symbolizes release before renewal. Rather than asking you to chase something new immediately, she believes this eclipse encourages you to pause and honestly examine the identity you have built over the years.

She suggests asking yourself whether your choices truly reflect the person you are today or whether they are shaped by old expectations, familiar habits or the desire to gain acceptance from others.

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In her words, the coming months are an opportunity to become "more authentic, more creative, and more aligned with your own truth."