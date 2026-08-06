August Solar Eclipse 2026: How this eclipse may bring major transformations with a new cycle, according to an astrologer
For many astrology followers, this makes the August 12 eclipse less about sudden change and more about taking the first step toward a future.
The total Solar Eclipse on August 12, 2026, is more than a striking sky event for many astrology followers. Astrologers believe it also marks a new beginning, encouraging people to let go of old patterns and embrace a more authentic version of themselves.
Recently, astrologer Galit Raiman shared on Instagram that this total eclipse is the first major eclipse since the lunar nodes moved into Leo and Aquarius. According to her, it opens the door to an 18-month cycle of personal growth, where the focus shifts from seeking approval to living with greater purpose and honesty.
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When is the Total Solar Eclipse in August 2026?
According to NASA, the total Solar Eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026. The path of totality will pass over Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain and a small part of Portugal. A partial eclipse will also be visible across much of Europe, Canada and parts of the northern United States.
Also Read August’s total solar eclipse will sweep over Spain, Iceland and Greenland
Will the total Solar Eclipse be visible in the US?
If you live in the US, you will not see a total eclipse. Instead, people in several northern states will have partial visibility of the total Solar Eclipse.
Why do astrologers see this eclipse as the start of a new cycle?
According to Galit Raiman, this is a South Node Solar Eclipse, which symbolizes release before renewal. Rather than asking you to chase something new immediately, she believes this eclipse encourages you to pause and honestly examine the identity you have built over the years.
She suggests asking yourself whether your choices truly reflect the person you are today or whether they are shaped by old expectations, familiar habits or the desire to gain acceptance from others.
Also Read August 2026 solar eclipse in Leo: Here's what astrologers say this rare event could mean
In her words, the coming months are an opportunity to become "more authentic, more creative, and more aligned with your own truth."
How could the Leo Solar Eclipse influence your personal growth?
Leo is often associated with creativity, confidence and heartfelt self-expression in astrology. Galit Raiman believes this eclipse reminds you that your greatest sense of fulfilment comes from living in a way that reflects your genuine values rather than other people's expectations.
Instead of holding on to roles that no longer feel meaningful, you may find yourself questioning what truly excites you and what deserves your time and energy. The eclipse, she says, encourages you to express yourself more courageously and allow your life to reflect who you are today instead of who you once felt you had to become.
For many astrology followers, this makes the August 12 eclipse less about sudden change and more about taking the first step toward a future that feels more honest and fulfilling.
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When is the next Solar Eclipse in the USA?
According to NASA, the next Total Solar Eclipse will be on August 2, 2027, and an annular Solar Eclipse on February 6, 2027, visible across parts of South America and Africa. The next total Solar Eclipse will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Southern Spain, North Africa and parts of the Middle East and partially in Southeast Asia, East Canada and Northern Maine in the USA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More