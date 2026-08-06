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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, August 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 05:15:22 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Inner Frontiers – Artworks by Namita Prakash

    Gram it: As Sawan continues, some kanwar yatris are carrying the holy Ganga water in elaborate kanwars from Haridwar to Delhi. Take for instance this unique kanwar spotted along the Delhi-Meerut Road in Muradnagar, which featured trophies and medals with a giant Lord Shiva idol. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)
    Gram it: As Sawan continues, some kanwar yatris are carrying the holy Ganga water in elaborate kanwars from Haridwar to Delhi. Take for instance this unique kanwar spotted along the Delhi-Meerut Road in Muradnagar, which featured trophies and medals with a giant Lord Shiva idol. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: August 6 to September 13

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Afsaana Hui Shaam — Dramatised reading of short stories of Begum Masroor Jahan Ft. Saira Mujtaba, Sunita Singh and Tariquee Haameed

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: August 6

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Happiness Meet Up — A summer celebration for seniors

    Where: Themis Barbecue House, Millennium Tower 1, Lawrence Road Colony, 3, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura

    When: August 6

    Timing: Noon

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Casual-Tea Ft. Madhur Virli

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: August 6

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: 10th India International Footwear Fair 2026

    Where: Halls 5 & 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

    When: August 6 to 8

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 6, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 6, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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