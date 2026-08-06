HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Inner Frontiers – Artworks by Namita Prakash
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: August 6 to September 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Afsaana Hui Shaam — Dramatised reading of short stories of Begum Masroor Jahan Ft. Saira Mujtaba, Sunita Singh and Tariquee Haameed
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Happiness Meet Up — A summer celebration for seniors
Where: Themis Barbecue House, Millennium Tower 1, Lawrence Road Colony, 3, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura
When: August 6
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Casual-Tea Ft. Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: August 6
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 10th India International Footwear Fair 2026
Where: Halls 5 & 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: August 6 to 8
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction