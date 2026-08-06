HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Inner Frontiers – Artworks by Namita Prakash

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 6 to September 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Afsaana Hui Shaam — Dramatised reading of short stories of Begum Masroor Jahan Ft. Saira Mujtaba, Sunita Singh and Tariquee Haameed