Did Duke Dennis get arrested for murder? Truth behind YouTuber’s viral mugshot claim

A post on X claiming that YouTuber and streamer Duke Dennis was arrested for murder has spread widely online, drawing millions of views within hours. Did Duke Dennis get arrested for murder? Truth behind viral mugshot claim. (Duke Dennis/Instagram)

Shared by an account named Fendi on August 4, the post alleged that Dennis shot a man after leaving a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, later turned himself in, and was booked into jail.

It also included what was presented as his latest mugshot, prompting many users to question whether the streamer had really been arrested.

However, a closer look at the viral claim shows that the post is misleading.

Also Read: Why was Duke Dennis arrested? Charges against the streamer explained as video surfaces

Why Duke Dennis’ viral mugshot does not prove a new arrest The viral post claimed Duke Dennis was arrested for murder after allegedly shooting someone outside a gas station. It also said he later surrendered to police. Despite gaining more than two million views, the claim has not been backed by any law enforcement agency or official record.

The mugshot used in the post is not recent. It first appeared in August 2025 when Dennis was arrested at a San Antonio mall. The X account that shared the post, Fendi, has also been widely known for posting false or misleading claims online.