Did Kai Cenat really quit streaming? Here's the truth behind viral retirement rumors

Then, on Tuesday, Cenat posted a video on his YouTube with the title ‘I Quit.’ He says in the video: “I Quit… thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m known for one thing and super scared of stepping out that box to try new things…”

Though YourRAGE did not specifically say that Cenat might retire, his fan were quick to infer from his comments that Cenat could well be done, given his last major streaming event was back in September 2025.

A rumor is viral that popular streamer Kai Cenat has quit streaming and is retiring from Twitch. It started with a comment made by YourRAGE, YouTuber and a close friend of Kai Cenat, on a livestream. Later, Cenat posted a video titled ‘I Quit’ that further fueled the speculations.

YourRAGE's Comments Sparks Speculation Earlier, YourRAGE, while discussing the number of subscribers Kai Cenat could get in 2026, said that the streamer is "done" with streaming and suggested that he may now be preparing for roles in the movies.

“How many Twitch subscribers will Kai reach this year? Gang, how do I tell you, he retired from streaming," YouRAGE said on the livestream.

"He’s not hitting none of this. He’s done. He’s a star now, he’s gonna be in movies and s***. He's gonna be a star now, he gonna be in movies."

Also read: Who was Squid Kid? Kai Cenat pays tribute to deceased streamer Ashley Paxton

The clip has now gone viral on social media, with followers of Kai Cenat speculating that he may have retired from the streaming industry. Notably, the last major stream on Kai Cenat's Twitch was the Mafiathon 3 in September 2026.

However, as of now, Kai Cenat has not officially said anything towards bringing an end to his streaming career. There are also no official reports about him pursuing a career beyond streaming, such as in the movies as YourRAGE suggested.

Recurring Retirement Rumors About Kai Cenat Though concerning for some fans, it is not the first time a retirement rumors about Kai Cenat have gone viral on social media. Across 2024–25, retirement or quit rumors have been based on fan interpretation of posts, or hiatuses have surfaced.

For instance, In September 2024, a tweet and YouTube clips circulated claiming Kai said he was quitting streaming to pursue basketball. But that rumor was eventually debunked.