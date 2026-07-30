The Million-Dollar Talent Wars for 20-Something Math Geniuses

There has never been a better time to be a math nerd.

New college graduates and Ph.D.s are now securing million-dollar pay deals from elite trading firms seeking to secure the best and brightest amid fierce competition from artificial-intelligence companies.

So-called quant firms, which use sophisticated mathematical models to come up with trades, have for years wooed top young talent with lucrative compensation that big banks struggle to match. Now, the AI boom is pushing those numbers even higher.

Just a few years ago, early-career packages pushing seven figures were anomalies, said Matt Stabile, founder of New York-based recruitment firm Stabile Search. “But a million dollars is something people don’t even bat an eye at anymore.”

“The delineation is pre-OpenAI and post-OpenAI,” Stabile added, “that’s when you saw competition really take off.”

The skills required to train large language models have always overlapped with quantitative finance, but the connection has deepened as trading firms have pivoted toward machine learning and AI to power their trades in recent years. Now, AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic are vying for the exact same tiny pool of genius math majors and Ph.D.s as Wall Street.

The competition poses a challenge for quant firms, which have sought to sweep up the next generation of math whizzes to retain the trading edge that has made them a force in finance.

A single star employee’s algorithm can generate hundreds of millions of dollars, a factor that has helped the firms generate outsize profits in recent years. In the first quarter of 2026, Jane Street made a record profit of $10.3 billion—nearly double the earnings of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, despite having a fraction of the employees.

That kind of earning power helps top shops compete with tech titans for fresh talent. While pursuing a computer-science doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, specializing in machine learning, Andrew Lai interned at Microsoft and Nvidia doing deep-learning research. Then he tried an internship at Optiver, a leading quant firm.

“I did have choices,” said Lai, who now works at Optiver full-time.