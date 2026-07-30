‘Ovarian cancer’ is a misnomer as most fatal cases begin in the fallopian tubes?

For decades, ovarian cancer has been called a 'silent killer'. Screening with blood tests or ultrasounds has failed to catch it early, leaving most women with a late diagnosis and few treatment options. Also read | How to spot ovarian cancer symptoms? Oncologist recommends ‘BEACH’ acronym for early identification

New research now suggests the name itself is misleading. As reported by The New York Times on July 28, 2026, nearly all fatal cases of what we call ovarian cancer do not start in the ovaries at all. They begin in the fallopian tubes. That finding pointed to a surprisingly straightforward prevention: remove the fallopian tubes. Studies show it can cut the risk of developing the disease by nearly 80 percent, as per the report.

A case of mistaken origin ‘Ovarian cancer’ is a misnomer, said Dr Rebecca Stone, a gynaecological oncologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Nearly all ovarian cancers — and nearly all fatal ovarian cancers — are actually cancers of the fallopian tubes, she shared.

The deadliest forms begin as microscopic clusters of cells at the finger-like ends (fimbriae) of the tubes. They detach, fall onto the ovaries and abdominal lining, and grow into tumours. Because they don’t form a detectable mass early on, standard tests miss them.

Dr Stone compared the process to dandruff falling onto shoulders. Dr Kara Long of Memorial Sloan Kettering called it dust kicked up from a rug. Only about 20 percent of ovarian cancers truly originate in the ovaries, and those types are usually curable.