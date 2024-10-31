Blocked fallopian tubes, also known as tubal occlusion, are a significant cause of infertility in women, both globally and in India. Fallopian tubes are essential for fertility as they allow the egg to travel from the ovaries to the uterus, where fertilisation occurs. Blocked fallopian tubes and infertility: Causes, treatment tips for woman to boost pregnancy chances (Photo by Pexels)

If they are blocked, sperm and egg cannot meet, preventing pregnancy. According to various studies, blocked fallopian tubes account for 25-35% of all female infertility cases in India.

A 2019 report from the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) suggests that tubal infertility is one of the most common causes of female infertility in India. While male infertility and ovulation disorders also play a significant role, tubal blockage remains a major challenge for women seeking to conceive.

Unexplained infertility most likely involves issues with poor egg or sperm quality, or problems with the uterus or fallopian tubes that aren't identifiable during normal fertility testing(Pexels)

A study conducted in Maharashtra, one of the largest states in India, found that 20-40% of women who visited fertility clinics suffered from some form of tubal pathology, with blockages being the most common condition. Another study from Tamil Nadu revealed similar statistics, with nearly 30% of women facing tubal infertility.

Causes of blocked fallopian tubes

The main causes of blocked fallopian tubes in India are similar to global trends but are exacerbated by specific local factors -

1. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID): In India, a high incidence of pelvic infections, often caused by sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, leads to tubal scarring and blockage. Poor hygiene practices and delayed medical intervention further increase the risk of developing PID.

2. Tuberculosis: A notable difference in India is the prevalence of genital tuberculosis, a disease that affects the reproductive organs and is a significant cause of tubal infertility. Studies suggest that around 10-15% of women who suffer from blocked fallopian tubes in India are diagnosed with genital tuberculosis, a much higher percentage than in many Western countries.

3. Endometriosis: Endometriosis is another common cause of blocked fallopian tubes. It is a condition where the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside it, leading to inflammation and scarring of the fallopian tubes. Endometriosis affects around 10-15% of women in India, particularly in urban areas where delayed pregnancies and changing lifestyles are becoming more common.

4. Surgical History: A history of abdominal or pelvic surgeries, such as those for ectopic pregnancies or fibroids, can result in adhesions or scar tissue, which can block the fallopian tubes. In India, unregulated and unsafe surgical procedures in some rural and low-resource settings further complicate the issue.

Diagnostic and treatment methods

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director, Gynecologist and IVF Specialist at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre in New Delhi and Vrindavan, explained, “Diagnosing blocked fallopian tubes typically involves imaging tests such as hysterosalpingography (HSG), where dye is injected into the uterus and fallopian tubes to detect blockages. Other diagnostic tools include laparoscopy and ultrasound, though HSG remains the most commonly used in India due to its cost-effectiveness.”

TB infection is often serious and can damage the complete fallopian tube.(Shutterstock)

According to her, treatment options for blocked fallopian tubes depend on the severity and location of the blockage -

Tubal surgery: In cases where the blockage is minor or near the end of the tube, surgical intervention to remove scar tissue or repair the tube may be effective.

In cases where the blockage is minor or near the end of the tube, surgical intervention to remove scar tissue or repair the tube may be effective. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): IVF bypasses the fallopian tubes entirely by fertilizing the egg outside the body and transferring the embryo directly into the uterus. In India, IVF is becoming an increasingly popular solution for women with tubal infertility.

Chances of pregnancy after blocked fallopian tubes

After receiving therapy for obstructed fallopian tubes, pregnancy is possible. The type of treatment you receive and the degree of the block will affect your chances of getting pregnant.

“The likelihood of a successful pregnancy increases if the obstruction is close to the uterus. If the blockage occurs close to the ovary at the end of the fallopian tube, the chances of success are reduced” informed Dr Shobha Gupta.

After surgery for tubes damaged by an infection or an ectopic pregnancy, there is very little likelihood of becoming pregnant. Depending on what and how much of the tube needs to be removed, the answer will vary.

“Before beginning therapy, discuss your odds of having a healthy pregnancy with your doctor. Blocked fallopian tubes are a leading cause of infertility among Indian women, contributing significantly to the overall infertility burden in the country. Addressing this issue requires better awareness of reproductive health, timely medical interventions, and access to advanced fertility treatments like IVF. Early diagnosis and treatment, especially for infections and conditions like tuberculosis, are crucial to improving fertility outcomes for women in India” concluded Dr Shobha Gupta.

