How to spot ovarian cancer symptoms? Oncologist recommends ‘BEACH’ acronym for early identification

On the occasion of World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026 on May 8, let's understand how one can identify the signs early. HT Lifestyle, in a conversation with Dr Rupinder Sekhon who is the principal lead of gynae-oncology and robotic surgery at Apollo Athenaa Women’s Cancer Centres, helped clarify how symptoms can be easily detected. She shared a simple acronym that can aid you in detecting crucial early symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is called the silent killer, primarily because its early warning signs are overlooked most of the time. They are frequently mistaken for other everyday issues like fatigue, stress or gut-related problems. And by the time it is diagnosed, it has already reached an advanced stage. Hence, spotting the signs becomes absolutely crucial, both for early detection and for improving treatment outcomes. ALSO READ: World Ovarian Cancer Day: UN advisor highlights India's ovarian cancer crisis; how early detection systems are lacking

Dr Sekhon suggested one of the tools used to recognise the early signs of ovarian cancer. It is the golf symptom index, commonly remembered through the BEACH acronym. It comprises five symptoms that may seem like everyday casual health problems, but when they appear together, regularly, and frequently, then they can mean something serious.

Here's the acronym guide as shared by the oncologist:

B - Bloating This is not a typical occasional gas.

It is persistent, does not go away with diet changes, and can become severe enough that it distorts the physical appearance

Ovarian-related bloating is fixed and progressive; it doesn’t go away, and clothes may feel tighter every single day. E - Early satiety and anorexia Feeling full after eating a small meal.

This happens as a growing tumour or fluid collecting in the abdomen (ascites) can press against the stomach and cause mass effect. A - Abdominal or pelvic pain A new, persistent pain or ‘heavy’ feeling in the lower stomach or pelvic area

It occurs almost daily. C - Changes in habits Includes both bladder and bowel changes.

A sudden urge to urinate more frequently, or experience new, persistent constipation or diarrhoea. H - Heightened Fatigue An overwhelming, ‘whole-body’ exhaustion that does not improve with rest. Why is ovarian cancer called the ‘silent threat’?

Ovarian cancer is different from others and is called a silent threat for a reason. Dr Sekhon explained why, "Unlike many other cancers that produce localised lumps, ovarian cancer frequently presents as generalised abdominal discomfort, causing many women to wait months before they seek medical attention.”

So, while other cancers are detectable through touch or visible, observable and measurable changes, ovarian cancer usually presents as abdominal discomfort that is often mistaken for common gastrointestinal or lifestyle-related problems. This leads to delays in detection and diagnosis. As a result, many may not take the symptoms seriously until the disease has already progressed to an advanced stage.

“The primary reason why these symptoms are ignored is that they mimic common conditions like gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), stress, or indigestion,” the oncologist identified the reason why ovarian cancer is detected late.

Further, Dr Sekhon also described ovarian cancer as having non-specific symptoms. But why? To which she answered that this happens because the ovaries are located deep within the pelvic cavity, and tumours can grow significantly before they trigger physical signals. By the time symptoms appear, the disease is widespread.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.