Think skincare is all you need? Expert says mental health plays a bigger role than you realise

This is where premature ageing often starts, deep inside the skin, long before it shows on the surface. She highlighted that chronic stress interferes with collagen production, hinders skin repair, and weakens the skin barrier , which is why mental wellbeing can be considered a form of biohacking for healthy ageing.

Stress and skin are deeply connected. “When we’re stressed, anxious, or emotionally overwhelmed for prolonged periods, the body releases more cortisol,” said Prakriti Poddar. And when cortisol stays elevated for too long, it throws off the body’s delicate hormonal balance .

For years, conversations about skin care have centred on what we apply: serums, creams, and routines. However, mental health may have a greater influence on the skin than anything we put on it. Skin reflects what is happening inside the body and inside the mind. Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing at Roundglass Living, shared why nurturing your mental health could be the key to healthier skin.

How to manage stress? According to Prakriti Poddar, managing stress, protecting emotional health, and building mindful self-care practices can do more for the skin than most products ever will. Much of this comes down to whether we respond to stress mindfully or react to it in the moment. Reaction is automatic.

It’s the body’s alarm system firing, keeping cortisol elevated and the skin in a constant state of repair overdrive. Response, by contrast, is intentional. It can look like pausing to take a breath before spiralling into an emotional reaction. With consistency, that pause can become a habit. That practice lets us meet stressful moments instead of being swept away by them.

The shift from reacting to responding is an important part of effective skin care, and simple daily habits can help support it.

Ensuring better sleep Sleep is a good place to start. Getting seven to eight hours of sleep gives the body time to repair itself and keep cortisol in check. Daily habits, like keeping a consistent bedtime or avoiding screens an hour before bed, can help the body recover each night.

Physical activity Movement helps, too, and it doesn’t have to be punishing. A short walk, some stretching, or a few minutes of yoga can lower stress hormones and improve circulation. Breathing exercises and short moments of mindfulness can also make a significant difference. Just five to 10 minutes a day, spent sitting quietly or focusing on the breath, can calm the nervous system and reduce the physical toll that constant stress can take on the body. Practices like these help the shift from reacting to responding take root.