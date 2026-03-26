Did you know you can influence period symptoms and hormonal balance by eating soluble fibres? UK surgeon explains

Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and widely followed health content creator, is breaking down the link between soluble fibre and hormonal balance. In an Instagram video shared on March 24, he explains how increasing soluble fibre intake can influence hormone regulation and help ease common period-related symptoms.

Monthly period cramps and PMS can be intensely uncomfortable – even debilitating for many – but at their core, these symptoms are largely driven by hormonal fluctuations. What many don’t realise is that supporting hormonal balance may be simpler than it seems. Scientific insights suggest that increasing fibre intake – especially soluble fibre – can play a key role in regulating these hormones, offering a natural, diet-based way to ease common period-related discomfort.

Mechanism of female reproductive hormones According to Dr Rajan, oestrogen and progesterone are broken down in the liver and then sent to the gut for elimination. However, certain gut bacteria – collectively known as the estrobolome – can reactivate and reabsorb these hormones back into the bloodstream. This recirculation can lead to excess oestrogen levels in the body, potentially contributing to symptoms such as cramps, PMS, heavy periods, bloating, and other hormonal imbalances.

The surgeon explains, “Oestrogen and progesterone, your main female hormones, get broken down in the liver, packaged up, and sent to the gut. But in the colon, there's a special group of gut bacteria called the estrobolome that can sneak these hormones back into your bloodstream and reabsorb them. This biological recycling unit is called enterohepatic recirculation, and it potentially could mean more oestrogen than your body actually needs, fueling cramps, PMS, heavy periods, bloating, and more.”

The soluble fibre effect When you increase your intake of soluble fibre, Dr Rajan explains that it supports hormonal balance in two key ways. Firstly, soluble fibre forms a gel-like substance in the gut that binds excess oestrogen and bile acids, helping ensure they are excreted rather than reabsorbed and re-metabolised. Secondly, it acts as a prebiotic – nourishing beneficial gut bacteria such as Bifidobacterium – which are less involved in reactivating oestrogen, thereby supporting a healthier hormonal environment.

The surgeon highlights, “But soluble fibre in your diet does two very magical things. First, it forms a gel that traps excess oestrogen and bile acid, so you can literally flush them out in your poop. And second, it shifts gut microbiome composition by feeding good bacteria like Bifidobacteria. Species like Bifidobacteria don't particularly enjoy reactivating and reabsorbing excess oestrogen. So, you end up rebalancing the whole gut liver hormone loop.”

How does this affect period symptoms? Flushing out excess oestrogen helps restore a more stable oestrogen-progesterone balance. Dr Rajan notes that this improved hormonal equilibrium can reduce the production of prostaglandins – the chemicals responsible for painful cramps – potentially easing period discomfort. Additionally, a higher fibre intake can support better gut health, helping to relieve common menstruation-related digestive issues such as diarrhoea and constipation.

The surgeon explains, “The result is a more stable oestrogen-progesterone ratio and fewer prostaglandins, those chemicals behind painful cramps. Plus, the soluble fibre can help with both period-related diarrhoea and constipation. Good soluble prebiotic fibre sources include things like chia seeds, oats, beans, and flaxseeds.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.