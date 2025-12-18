Fortis gastroenterologist says this soluble fibre is better than chia seeds, keeps you full, lowers cholesterol and more

While chia seeds or basil seeds are often promoted for their fibre properties, Isabgol, also known as psyllium husk, has become one of the most underrated soluble fibres. It is one of the most common laxatives and can be a gentle addition to a balanced diet, helping to maintain regularity and support overall digestive function. While chia seeds only have 10 percent soluble fibre, isabgol or psyllium husk contains 70 to 80 percent pure soluble fibre. (Freepik)

Even Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, highlighted its benefits in one of his most recent Instagram Reels. On December 16, he shared a video talking about the properties of isabgol.

The power of isabgol

In the video, Dr Vatsya advocated for the traditional Indian supplement isabgol as a superior alternative to chia seeds, particularly for addressing digestive issues.

He captioned the post, “In a world obsessed with imported superfoods, we often overlook what actually works. Isabgol is one of the most effective natural sources of soluble fibre, quietly supporting gut health, smoother digestion, and better bowel regularity. It helps nourish good gut bacteria, keeps you full for longer, and supports cholesterol and blood sugar balance.”

‘Isabgol contains 70 to 80% pure soluble fibre’

According to the gastroenterologist, if Isabgol is marketed in India as much as chia seeds are, half of the bloating and gut issues in the Indian population will disappear. Comparing the two, he noted that while chia seeds only have 10 percent soluble fibre, isabgol or psyllium husk contains 70 to 80 percent pure soluble fibre.

Moreover, the expert highlighted how isabgol creates a gel inside the gut, which is made up of fibre. This gel helps regulate digestion, smooth bowel movements, and naturally soothe the gut lining.

Lastly, he noted that isabgol is also a powerful prebiotic. “It increases bifidobacteria in your gut, and doctors routinely recommend it for IBS patients. Studies also show that it keeps you full for a longer time, supports digestion, lowers cholesterol, and also improves blood sugar by slowing down glucose absorption,” Dr Vatsya added.

As for consumption, the gastroenterologist recommends taking just one to two spoonfuls. “Put it in water or curd (yoghurt), and you will be able to take 100 percent care of your hydration,” he shared.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.