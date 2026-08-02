Tried and Tested: I took a pair of LUDIC Footwear slides with me to Coorg; here is why they were perfect for the monsoon

Don’t get me wrong, the sneakers were still the best choice for long walks, coffee plantation hikes and physical activities. But the in-between is where the slides shone!

By the end of the trip, I realised I had been reaching for one pair far more than everything else I had packed. A pair of Ludic Footwear Cloudframe slides quietly became my go-to for almost every casual outing around the resort.

Some places feel made for the monsoon, and Coorg is one of them. Mornings begin with mist hanging over the hills, afternoons disappear behind sudden showers and every pathway glistens after the rain. I packed exactly what most people would. Sneakers, plenty of socks and rain-friendly outfits.

First impressions that set the tone I have always had a soft spot for purple, so seeing the Purple Pyaaz colour as soon as I opened the box instantly made me happy.

The packaging felt thoughtful too. Along with the slides came a pair of matching socks carrying the message, "Sliders ke saath pehenna." I have not decided if long socks with slides are going to become part of my personality, but I am definitely saving them for winter.

The slides themselves looked surprisingly premium. The finish is clean, the one-piece construction gives them a sculpted look, and they are much lighter than they appear.

The colour I didn't know my wardrobe needed Most of my rainy holiday wardrobe ends up looking the same. Black T-shirts, blue jeans and practical jackets. Then came these bright purple slides. They added a little personality to all my solid and printed outfits. Against rain-soaked stone pathways and fresh green landscapes, they looked surprisingly good. They also worked with every outfit I had packed. Jeans and a T-shirt during the day, my night suit for breakfast runs and even a skirt one evening. Sadly, I forgot to take a picture because I was far too busy enjoying the holiday.

The moment my sneakers stopped being the obvious choice I still wore my New Balance Sneakers on days that involved longer outings, but inside the resort I kept reaching for these instead. There is something satisfying about slipping into footwear that asks nothing of you. No hunting for socks. No tying laces. No wondering if your shoes would still be damp later in the day. For breakfast, quick walks around the property, heading to reception or stepping outside to enjoy the rain for a few minutes, these simply made more sense.

Four defining reasons why they made sense in the monsoon Breakfast became even more relaxed One of my favourite parts of every holiday is wandering over for breakfast without rushing. A hot cup of filter coffee waiting at the restaurant somehow tastes even better after a rainy morning walk. These slides fit right into that routine.

They handled the monsoon exactly as I hoped I wasn't looking for footwear that could survive a river crossing. I just wanted something that could deal with wet pathways, little puddles and the occasional splash without becoming uncomfortable. That is exactly what happened. My feet stayed comfortable throughout, and I never had to think twice before stepping into a puddle. I also carried a pair of Crocs, and I can assure you that both felt the same in terms of comfort and performance.

Comfort lasted all day The material deserves a mention because it doesn't feel like the stiff plastic many slides are made from. It feels soft against the skin, has a cushioned footbed and never rubbed against my feet. No blisters. No friction marks. Just comfortable from the first wear.

Packing on the last day was refreshingly simple One small thing I appreciated was not having to squeeze damp shoes into my suitcase. A quick wipe was all these needed before going back into my luggage.

One thing I genuinely appreciated I love seeing Indian brands create products that feel current and thoughtfully designed.

Our country has beaches, hill stations, tropical islands, rainy cities and everything in between. Good travel gear has to work across all of those settings, and these slides felt perfectly at home in Coorg's monsoon.

I already know where they are coming with me next. The beach!

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