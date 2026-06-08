Best shoes I found for people with flat feet: 7 picks to make your feet hurt less and walk more

I have flat feet. Not the cute, quirky kind of flat feet that people casually mention and move on from. I have the kind that makes every shoe eventually give up and lean inward like it is tired of supporting me. If you looked at my old sneakers or sandals, you would immediately spot the problem. The soles always wear out unevenly, the sides start collapsing inward, and before long, my feet are aching. Add overpronation to the mix, and long walks can quickly turn into a very annoying reminder that not all shoes are built the same. The right shoe can change everything. These supportive picks helped make longer walks feel easier and far more comfortable. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

For years, I bought sneakers the way most of us do. If they looked good, felt comfortable for five minutes in a store and came with a decent discount, they came home with me. A few weeks later, I would wonder why my arches, ankles, and legs felt exhausted.

Things changed after I took the ASICS treadmill assessment and finally understood what my feet actually needed. That little test sent me down a rabbit hole of reading, trying on shoes, talking to sales staff and learning far more about arch support and stability than I ever expected to.

One thing became very clear. A good walking shoe is not the same as a fashionable sneaker. Once I switched to sneakers with proper support and gel cushioning, there was no going back. Now I do not buy shoes impulsively. I ask questions. I check support features. I read reviews from fellow flat-footed people. I try them on. I overthink them. Then I buy them.

I do not personally own every shoe on this list, but these are the pairs that kept coming up during showroom visits, conversations and hours of research. If you are flat-footed like me and tired of guessing your way through the footwear aisle, these five picks are a great place to start.

What are flat feet/overpronation? Flat feet occur when the arches of the feet are low or absent, causing the entire sole to touch the ground. Overpronation happens when the foot rolls excessively inward while walking or running. This extra movement can place added stress on the feet, ankles, knees and lower back, often leading to discomfort over time.

1. ASICS Gel Kayano 31 If there is one shoe that people with flat feet keep coming back to, it is the Gel Kayano. After learning more about overpronation, this was one of the first names that kept popping up in conversations, reviews and showroom recommendations.

What I like about the Kayano is that it supports your foot without feeling restrictive. Instead of forcing your foot into one position, it helps guide your stride more naturally. The cushioning is also fantastic. If your daily routine includes long walks, commuting, shopping trips or hitting that 10,000-step goal, your feet will thank you.

For gym sessions, the broad base adds a reassuring sense of stability, especially during lower-body workouts when balance matters.