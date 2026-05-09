Price drop alert: New Balance sneakers everyone’s obsessed with are now up to 80% off

A few years ago, people bought New Balance sneakers mainly for comfort. Now? They’re showing up everywhere, from airport looks and celebrity street style to Pinterest moodboards and fashion week crowds. Somehow, the brand managed to become both the “cool sneaker guy” favourite and the shoe your dad would genuinely approve of. Up to 80% off on New Balance shoes for men (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Shoes from this brand are among the many oj sale this Amazon Great Summer Sale. Viral pairs like the 530 and 574 rarely feel “worth waiting for” because they seldom get heavily discounted. But with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offering 50-80% off, some of the brand’s most wanted sneakers are much more accessible. And the timing makes sense. Fashion right now is obsessed with: retro runners

sporty Y2K aesthetics

“dad sneakers”

relaxed everyday styling

comfort-first fashion This basically means New Balance is having its biggest fashion moment yet. Whether you want sneakers for actual walking, everyday wear, airport outfits, or just to make your jeans-and-tee combo look cooler, these are the pairs worth checking out before sizes disappear. 8 New Balance shoes at up to 80% off

The 574 is probably the most recognisable New Balance silhouette, and for good reason. It has that retro-running aesthetic that works with almost everything, from cargos and denim to casual trousers. The chunky-but-not-too-chunky shape keeps it versatile, which explains why it remains one of the brand’s bestselling styles globally. Style tip: Pair with relaxed-fit jeans, white socks, and oversized tees for a clean off-duty look.

2 . New Balance Men’s Proin Sneaker Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This pair leans more toward sporty everyday wear. The design feels slightly sleeker than traditional chunky New Balance models, making it a good option for people who want comfort without the bulkier dad-shoe aesthetic. Style tip: Works best with joggers, straight-fit denims, or athleisure looks.

Minimal and wearable, this pair focuses more on functionality than hype. The design is cleaner, making it easier to style with basics and monochrome outfits. This is the kind of sneaker that quietly becomes your everyday pair because it doesn’t demand attention but still looks polished. Style tip: Pair with neutral co-ords or wide-leg trousers for a more understated aesthetic.

Another variation of the iconic 574, this version keeps the same vintage-inspired silhouette but offers a slightly different colour palette and detailing. What continues to make the 574 relevant is how adaptable it is. It fits equally well into streetwear, casual, and even slightly elevated smart-casual looks. Style tip: Style with cargos and a structured jacket for a current streetwear-inspired fit.

Basketball-inspired sneakers are having a major moment, and the BB480 taps directly into that trend. It carries a more structured, slightly retro court-shoe silhouette that feels very current right now. The thicker sole and panelled upper give it a more statement look compared to minimalist sneakers. Style tip: Pair with baggy jeans, varsity jackets, or oversized hoodies for a vintage basketball-inspired outfit.

The 530 is arguably one of the most viral New Balance sneakers right now. Fashion creators, celebrities, and street-style accounts have all embraced this silhouette because it perfectly captures the sporty-retro aesthetic dominating fashion. The metallic detailing and running-shoe shape make it feel distinctly Y2K-inspired without looking costume-like. Style tip: Wear with parachute pants, leggings, or oversized tailoring for a fashion-forward look.

The 720 feels more modern and streamlined compared to chunkier retro silhouettes. It’s ideal for those who want a cleaner sneaker profile without losing comfort.Because of its simpler shape, it’s also easier to wear repeatedly across different outfits. Style tip: Pair with monochrome outfits or minimal basics for a sleek everyday look.

New Balance sneakers: FAQs When is the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026? The sale is currently live with major discounts across fashion and sneakers. Which New Balance sneaker is best for styling? The 574 and 530 are the most versatile fashion-forward options. Are New Balance sneakers comfortable for daily wear? Yes, comfort is one of the brand’s biggest strengths. Which New Balance sneaker is most popular right now? The 530 and 574 are among the most viral and bestselling styles.