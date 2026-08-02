Cozy weekend dinner plans? Try chef Kunal Kapur's simple recipe for Penne Arrabbiata

If red sauce pasta is your ultimate comfort food, there's a fun fact you may not know: Arrabbiata translates to “angry” in Italian. The name has nothing to do with the sauce's vibrant red colour or the tanginess of tomatoes – it refers to the fiery heat of the chilli flakes that give this beloved pasta its signature kick. If you've been craving a restaurant-style Penne Arrabbiata at home, this simple, flavour-packed recipe is just what you need.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared his recipe for the classic Penne Arrabbiata. Bursting with the tangy sweetness of ripe tomatoes, the warmth of garlic, and the fiery kick of chilli flakes, this timeless Italian favourite comes together in a simple yet flavour-packed sauce that's easy to recreate at home.

In an Instagram video shared on August 1, the chef highlights, “Spicy, saucy, and packed with bold Italian flavours - this Penne Arrabbiata is the kind of comfort food you’ll keep coming back to! Made with a rich tomato-garlic sauce, perfectly cooked penne, and just the right kick of chilli, it’s simple, satisfying, and comes together in no time. Whether it’s a quick weekday meal or a cozy weekend dinner, this recipe never disappoints.”