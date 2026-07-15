Craving an indulgent meal? Try out chef Kunal Kapur's creamy Ludhiana-style paneer
This recipe is perfect for evenings when you have guests coming over or simply want to cook an indulgent meal for yourself!
Some weekends call for more than a quick meal. Whether you're hosting friends, looking to surprise your family with a restaurant-style dinner, or simply in the mood to treat yourself to something rich and comforting, cooking an indulgent dish from scratch can be well worth the effort. If you're ready to move beyond everyday dishes and try your hand at an intermediate-level curry, this creamy paneer recipe is one to bookmark.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe for rich, creamy Ludhiana-style paneer that's perfect for those evenings when you're craving an indulgent restaurant-style meal at home. In a YouTube video shared on July 14, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients and step-by-step method to recreate the luxurious North Indian dish with simple pantry staples.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the curry base
- 2 cups water
- 6 medium onions, roughly chopped
- 2-inch piece ginger, roughly chopped
- 7 to 8 garlic cloves
- 2 to 3 green chillies, slit
- ½ cup broken cashews
For marinating the paneer
- 400g paneer
- ¾ tsp salt
For the homemade garam masala
- 2 black cardamoms
- 15 to 16 peppercorns
- 1 large mace (javitri)
- 2½ tbsp coriander seeds
- 2 tsp shahi jeera
- 8 to 10 green cardamoms
- 5 to 6 cloves
For the gravy
- 1 cup curd (slightly sour, if possible)
- 4 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp finely chopped ginger
- 3 to 4 green chillies, slit
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tbsp freshly ground garam masala
- Large pinch kasuri methi, crushed
- Water, as required
- ¼ cup fresh cream
- Handful of chopped coriander
- Pinch of coarsely crushed black pepper
Method
- Boil the vegetables: Add water, onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies and cashews to a pot. Drizzle in a little oil, cover and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes, or until the onions and cashews are soft.
- Marinate the paneer: Cut the paneer into large cubes or rectangles. Sprinkle with salt, coat evenly and let it rest for 20 to 25 minutes to help it absorb seasoning and soften.
- Prepare the garam masala: Lightly toast the black cardamom, peppercorns, mace, coriander seeds, shahi jeera, green cardamom and cloves until fragrant without changing their colour. Cool completely, then grind into a fine powder.
- Drain and rinse the onions: Once the onion mixture is cooked, strain it and discard the cooking water. Rinse the onions under running water to remove excess sweetness.
- Blend the gravy base: Blend the drained onion mixture with the curd until smooth and creamy.
- Cook the gravy: Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat without browning it. Add the chopped ginger and slit green chillies, then pour in the blended onion mixture. Season with salt and cook over low heat, partially covered, until the gravy reduces by about half and becomes thick and velvety.
- Add milk and spices: Stir in the milk, freshly ground garam masala, crushed kasuri methi and a pinch of crushed black pepper. Mix well.
- Add the paneer: Gently fold in the marinated paneer. If the gravy is too thick, add a splash of water or extra milk to adjust the consistency. Simmer for a few minutes until the paneer is heated through.
- Finish the curry: Stir in the fresh cream and chopped coriander. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed before switching off the heat.
- Serve: Serve the Ludhiana-style Cream Paneer hot with laccha paratha, butter naan or plain paratha.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Chef Kunal Kapur is an acclaimed Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality, best known for serving as a judge and host on the hit reality TV series MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Kapur holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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