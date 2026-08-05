Healthy 7 Fasting Snacks Under 200 Calories Prepared With Vrat-Friendly Ingredients For Monsoon Fasting Days

Simple ingredients can make fasting snacks both nutritious and enjoyable without adding too many calories. During the holy month of Sawan, many devotees observe fasts dedicated to Lord Shiva by choosing light satvik foods prepared with vrat-friendly ingredients. 7 fasting snacks under 200 calories include easy recipes made with fruits, dairy, makhana, nuts, and other wholesome ingredients that fit well into fasting meals while adding variety to the plate.

Healthy snacking during fasting helps maintain energy levels between meals without relying on heavy or fried foods. Carefully portioned snacks under 200 calories provide protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that support balanced nutrition. Options such as roasted makhana, Greek yoghurt with berries, roasted chana, cucumber with hung curd dip, mixed nuts, air-popped popcorn, and fresh apples with cinnamon offer different flavours while helping manage hunger during fasting.

Fasting snacks have always been part of Indian vrat meals, especially during monsoon festivals like Sawan, where simple ingredients are preferred for easy digestion. Most of these snacks require very little preparation and use pantry staples such as makhana, nuts, fruits, curd, or chickpeas. Roasting, boiling, or serving ingredients fresh helps retain their natural nutrients while keeping the calorie count low.

Choosing nutrient-rich snacks under 200 calories offers several health benefits. Protein from Greek yoghurt, roasted chana, and nuts supports muscle health, while fibre from apples, berries, cucumber, popcorn, and chickpeas promotes better digestion. Makhana supplies calcium and magnesium for healthy bones, and almonds and walnuts provide healthy fats that support heart health. These 7 fasting snacks under 200 calories also offer steady energy and a pleasant mix of crunchy, creamy, and naturally sweet flavours for fasting days.

Simple And Easy To Make 7 Fasting Snacks Under 200 Calories Roasted Makhana With Vrat Spices Roasted makhana is one of the most preferred snacks during Sawan Somwar fasting because it is light, crunchy, and naturally rich in nutrients. Makhana provides calcium, magnesium, and plant-based protein that support bone health and provide steady energy. A small amount of ghee along with rock salt and roasted cumin enhances the flavour while keeping the snack suitable for vrat.

Quick View Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Total Time: 13 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 110 kcal

Ingredients 30g makhana

1 teaspoon ghee

Rock salt

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper Instructions Heat ghee in a pan. Roast the makhana until crisp. Add the spices and mix well. Serve immediately. Fruit And Yoghurt Bowl Fruit and yoghurt bowl combines fresh seasonal fruits with creamy curd for a refreshing fasting snack. Curd provides protein and calcium, while fruits contribute fibre, vitamins, and natural sweetness. Chopped nuts add healthy fats that make the snack more nutritious.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 150 kcal

Ingredients 1 cup plain curd

½ apple, chopped

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

½ banana, sliced

1 tablespoon chopped almonds

1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds (optional) Instructions Add curd to a serving bowl. Mix in the chopped fruits. Sprinkle nuts and seeds. Serve chilled. Cucumber With Hung Curd Dip Fresh cucumber paired with creamy hung curd makes a simple fasting snack with very few calories. Hung curd provides protein and probiotics that support digestion, while cucumber adds hydration, fibre, and a refreshing bite.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 90 kcal

Ingredients 1 cucumber

½ cup hung curd

Rock salt

Roasted cumin powder

Chopped mint leaves Instructions Slice the cucumber into sticks. Mix hung curd with mint and spices. Serve the cucumber with the dip. Sweet Potato Chaat Sweet potato chaat is a popular vrat snack prepared with boiled sweet potatoes and simple fasting spices. Sweet potatoes provide fibre, vitamin A, potassium, and natural carbohydrates that help maintain energy during fasting.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 160 kcal

Ingredients 1 medium sweet potato

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Rock salt

Roasted cumin powder

Chopped coriander Instructions Boil the sweet potato until tender. Peel and cut into cubes. Add lemon juice and seasonings. Mix well and garnish with coriander. Mixed Nuts Mixed nuts provide healthy fats, protein, vitamin E, and minerals in a small serving. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews make an excellent fasting snack that is easy to carry and naturally nutrient-rich.

Quick View Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 2 minutes

Servings: 1

Calories: 100 kcal

Ingredients 6 almonds

3 walnut halves

4 pistachios

2 cashews Instructions Measure the nuts into a bowl. Mix gently. Serve as a portion-controlled snack. Banana Peanut Bites Banana peanut bites combine the natural sweetness of banana with protein-rich peanut butter and crunchy almonds. The ingredients provide potassium, healthy fats, and fibre, making this snack suitable for fasting days in moderation.

Quick View Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 180 kcal

Ingredients 1 small banana

1 tablespoon natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon chopped almonds Instructions Slice the banana into rounds. Spread a little peanut butter on each slice. Sprinkle chopped almonds. Serve immediately. Coconut And Makhana Laddoo Coconut and makhana laddoo is prepared with roasted makhana, fresh coconut, dates, and nuts instead of refined sugar. The combination provides calcium, fibre, healthy fats, and natural sweetness, making it a wholesome vrat snack.

Quick View Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8 laddoos

Calories: 170 kcal per laddoo

Ingredients 1 cup roasted makhana

½ cup grated fresh coconut

8 soft dates

2 tablespoons chopped almonds

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon ghee Instructions Grind the roasted makhana into a coarse powder. Blend the dates into a smooth paste. Mix all the ingredients together. Shape the mixture into small laddoos. Refrigerate for 20 minutes before serving. FAQs Which are the best fasting snacks under 200 calories for Sawan Somwar? Roasted makhana, sweet potato chaat, fruit and yoghurt bowl, and coconut and makhana laddoo are among the best fasting snacks under 200 calories for Sawan Somwar.

Can 7 fasting snacks under 200 calories help maintain energy during fasting? Yes. 7 fasting snacks under 200 calories provide protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help support steady energy during fasting.