5 No-Onion No-Garlic Recipes for Akshay Tritiya Fasting, Puja and Satvik Meals

Akshay Tritiya is linked with prayer, fasting, charity, and homemade satvik food. Many families prepare light meals and prasad on this day because Akshay Tritiya is believed to bring prosperity and good beginnings. No-Onion No-Garlic Recipes for Akshay Tritiya Fasting (Freepik)

No-onion no-garlic recipes are commonly prepared for pujas and fasting because these ingredients are often avoided in satvik cooking. Satvik food focuses on simple, fresh ingredients that are believed to keep the mind calm and the meal lighter. Potato, pumpkin, curd, paneer, coconut, fruits, and dry fruits are often used instead.

Many Indian homes have followed this style of cooking during festivals and pujas for years. Dishes made without onion and garlic are usually easier to digest and use gentle spices like cumin, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, and rock salt. The result is a meal that tastes simple, mildly spiced, and suitable for fasting days.

No-onion no-garlic recipes for Akshay Tritiya can still be colourful and flavourful. Sabudana khichdi, fruit raita, aloo ki sabzi, makhana kheer, and vrat wale paneer are some popular options. Milk, curd, nuts, and fruits add protein, calcium, and fibre, while potatoes and sabudana provide energy during the fast.

Simple No-Onion No-Garlic Recipes for Akshay Tritiya Fasting and Puja Sabudana Khichdi with Peanuts and Potato Sabudana khichdi tastes soft, light, and slightly crunchy from roasted peanuts. Sabudana gives quick energy during fasting, while potatoes add carbohydrates that may help keep energy steady. Peanuts provide protein and healthy fats, and lemon adds vitamin C. Coriander and cumin make this summer fasting dish feel fresher and easier to enjoy.

Ingredients

1 cup sabudana

1 medium potato, chopped

2 tbsp roasted peanuts, crushed

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coriander leaves

Rock salt to taste Step-by-Step Instructions

Wash the sabudana and soak it for 4 hours. Heat the ghee in a pan and add the cumin seeds. Add chopped potato and cook until soft. Add green chilli and soaked sabudana. Mix gently and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add crushed peanuts and rock salt. Stir carefully so the sabudana stays separate. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves before serving. Makhana Kheer with Dates Makhana kheer tastes creamy, mildly sweet, and soft with a slight crunch from roasted makhana. Makhana contains protein and calcium, while milk adds more calcium and makes the kheer creamy. Dates bring natural sweetness and iron instead of refined sugar. Almonds and cardamom give extra flavour, making this chilled dish perfect for summer fasting.

Ingredients

2 cups milk

1 cup makhana

4 soft dates, chopped

1 tbsp chopped almonds

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp ghee Step-by-Step Instructions

Heat ghee in a pan and roast the makhana for 2 minutes. Crush half of the makhana lightly. Boil the milk in another pan and add the roasted makhana. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes until the makhana becomes soft. Add chopped dates, almonds, and cardamom powder. Stir for 2 minutes. Cool slightly and serve warm, or keep in the refrigerator for a chilled summer dessert. Vrat Wale Aloo with Curd Vrat wale aloo tastes creamy, mildly spicy, and slightly tangy because of curd. Potatoes provide energy and make the dish soft, while curd adds protein and probiotics that may help digestion. Cumin and black pepper give a gentle flavour without onion or garlic. This light recipe feels cooling and easy to eat during hot afternoons.

Ingredients

3 boiled potatoes

½ cup curd

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ghee

½ tsp black pepper powder

Rock salt to taste

1 tbsp coriander leaves Step-by-Step Instructions

Cut the boiled potatoes into cubes. Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds and green chilli. Add the potatoes and cook for 2 minutes. Mix the curd with a little water and pour it into the pan. Add black pepper and rock salt. Stir gently and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the potatoes absorb the flavours. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot. Fruit and Curd Raita Fruit and curd raita tastes cool, creamy, and naturally sweet. Curd makes it smooth and adds probiotics, while apple, banana, and pomegranate give fibre, vitamin C, and natural sweetness. Honey and cardamom add extra flavour. Served cold, this raita feels especially refreshing and helps the body stay hydrated during summer fasting.

Ingredients

1 cup curd

½ apple, chopped

1 small banana, chopped

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tsp honey

¼ tsp cardamom powder Step-by-Step Instructions

Whisk the curd until smooth. Add chopped apple, banana, and pomegranate seeds. Add honey and cardamom powder. Mix gently so the fruits stay whole. Keep the raita in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before serving. Serve cold as a side dish with fasting meals or enjoy it as a light snack. Paneer Makhana Curry Without Onion and Garlic Paneer makhana curry tastes creamy, mildly spiced, and rich with soft paneer and roasted makhana. Paneer gives protein and calcium, while makhana adds crunch and may help keep the dish lighter. Tomato provides vitamin C, and curd makes the gravy smooth. This satvik curry tastes rich without using onion or garlic.

Ingredients

1 cup paneer cubes

1 cup makhana

1 tomato, chopped

½ cup curd

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ghee

¼ tsp cardamom powder

Rock salt to taste Step-by-Step Instructions

Heat ghee in a pan and roast the makhana for 2 minutes. Blend tomato and curd into a smooth paste. Heat more ghee in the same pan and add cumin seeds. Pour the tomato-curd mixture into the pan and cook for 3 minutes. Add paneer cubes, roasted makhana, rock salt, and cardamom powder. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes until the gravy becomes thick. Serve hot. FAQs Which ingredients are commonly used in Akshay Tritiya satvik recipes? Potatoes, paneer, curd, makhana, sabudana, fruits, nuts, cumin, and rock salt are commonly used in satvik recipes.

Which no-onion no-garlic recipe is best for Akshay Tritiya fasting? Sabudana khichdi, makhana kheer, fruit raita, and vrat wale aloo are some of the most popular recipes for Akshay Tritiya fasting.