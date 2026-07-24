Drawing Room: Manjot Kaur’s paintings birth rebellion and entwined truths

If I had to describe Manjot Kaur’s work in a word, I would call it ferocious. Very few works of art, even brave ones, are truly ferocious. While most of us fear the entanglement of the human and the non-human, Kaur builds her paintings around it. Somehow, it makes her work even more human – because it can encourage us to question and think deeper about that we know. That’s the very mark of being human. The first painting of hers I ever saw, depicted a woman reclining on an embroidered bed in the clouds, shaded by a beautiful tree. But the woman’s head was replaced by that of a bird. This half-human-half-bird had a distinct softness. It made me wonder if the hybrid entity was actually genderless; and also why I assumed the human half was female in the first place.

In When a Tree Grew Out of her Womb (2021), the Egyptian goddess Taweret gives birth to a tree.

Kaur was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, and now spends her time between Vancouver and India. Her practice spans animation and immersive interactive installations. In her intricate miniature-style paintings, every tiny detail stands out. Those hybrid creatures fuse seamlessly across species. Look at her Goddesses Birthing Ecosystems series, which questions what it means to be a mother, and the commonplace systems that trap women into domesticity, far away from public politics and the workplace. One 2021 watercolour from this series is titled When a Tree Grew Out of Her Womb. It references Taweret, the protective Egyptian goddess of mothers and children. She is represented as a mix of hippopotamus, crocodile, lion and human. That combination is delicate yet fierce. Kaur paints her giving birth to a beautiful tree, the plants growing from her vagina stretching out into larger-than-life trunks, branches and leaves.

The Goddesses Birthing Ecosystems series also highlights women’s limited roles in the domestic sphere.