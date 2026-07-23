PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases: 'Those harming youth won't be spared'
PM Modi said protecting the interests of students remained a priority for the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the welfare of the youth is paramount and the government has decided to set up fast track courts to punish those responsible for paper leaks.
“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!”, he posted on his official X account. Track live updates on the CJP protest here
The prime minister’s statement comes amid ongoing protests by students and activists over irregularities in the conduct of examinations, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) paper leaks.
“We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,” he said
“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared”, he said.
On Tuesday, while addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers at the parliamentary meeting he urged the MP’s to reach out to the youth and address their concerns seeking to underline that strictest punishment must be given to those involved in irregularities such as paper leaks.
This is PM Modi's first reaction to the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks and student suicides.
CJP reacts to PM Modi
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), leading the protests at Jantar Mantar, reacted to the PM's post.
“Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” the satirical front wrote on X.
The NEET protests
The July 20 protest, launched by the CJP over the NEET paper leak, gathered momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike. The movement grew after Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar and hospitalised by the police. The activist, later in a handwritten note, called it an “illegal detention.”
Cops also cracked down on a student march to Parliament on Monday. The Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel used lathis, tear gas and electric batons to disperse the crowd, HT reported earlier. Several students and security personnel were injured. They also alleged some protesters targeted media and security personnel during the march.
Rahul Gandhi demands Pradhan's resignation
On July 22, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition leaders staged a sit-in outside the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg after which he was detained by the police.
Gandhi, at a press conference on Wednesday, demanded Modi apologise to the students who were “assaulted” by police.
He said, “It is a legitimate demand that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. He has shown the nation and the world that he can't run an education system. He is also incompetent and probably collusive in this drama... This man has to go,” Rahul Gandhi said.
He also demanded that police who lathi-charged at student protesters be held accountable. These were “non-negotiable” steps towards resolving the crisis, he said.
“Everyone who assaulted the students must be held accountable and the PM should apologise,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi's '152 paper leaks' claim
The Congress leader also alleged that 152 paper leaks had taken place since the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014, affecting nearly 75 million students. “What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math. So one a month approx,” he said.
Responding, Union health minister JP Nadda said the matter was under investigation and assured that the government would present the facts once the probe was complete. "This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation," he said.
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