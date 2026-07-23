PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases: 'Those harming youth won't be spared'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the welfare of the youth is paramount and the government has decided to set up fast track courts to punish those responsible for paper leaks. PM Modi's 1st reaction on paper leak, protest: 'Those who try to harm future of youth...' (ANI) “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!”, he posted on his official X account. Track live updates on the CJP protest here The prime minister’s statement comes amid ongoing protests by students and activists over irregularities in the conduct of examinations, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) paper leaks. “We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,” he said

“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared”, he said.

On Tuesday, while addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lawmakers at the parliamentary meeting he urged the MP’s to reach out to the youth and address their concerns seeking to underline that strictest punishment must be given to those involved in irregularities such as paper leaks. This is PM Modi's first reaction to the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks and student suicides. CJP reacts to PM Modi The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), leading the protests at Jantar Mantar, reacted to the PM's post. “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” the satirical front wrote on X.