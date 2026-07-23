'What kept you waiting?': Annamalai questions BJP, Centre over talks with NEET protesters

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday questioned the Central government over the delay in engaging with students protesting against NEET paper leaks. “No accountability” despite repeated breaches was what led “students to take to the streets to cry their hearts out,” he said. NEET exams bring uniformity to medical admissions across the country, K Annamalai says. (@annamalai_k/X) “Protest is a fundamental right in a Democracy. The pertinent question, however, is this: why did the BJP-led Central Government take so long to initiate a dialogue with the protestors?” he wrote on X. “Why was meaningful engagement delayed until the protest had escalated to a flashpoint? What kept you waiting?” The former IPS officer claimed to have consistently supported the NEET examination. He said it brought uniformity to medical admissions across the country and given students from underprivileged backgrounds “a real shot at pursuing their dream of medical education.” Now, he said, the examination's credibility had suffered because of repeated paper leaks. Pointing out that the NEET UG question paper leaked three times in the last five years, he said students were forced to undergo the examination process repeatedly because “the system that was supposed to bring in uniformity was failing.” “There was no accountability,” he said. “I believe strongly that it was that moment that brought in a shift in the minds of the students to take to the streets to cry their hearts out.”

He also said student leaders had a responsibility to ensure that the protest remained focused on its original demands. According to Annamalai, prolonged agitations often attract people with “vested interests” who attempt to raise issues unrelated to the movement or “hijack” it for their agenda. “If you remain silent and let these people with vested interests further their agenda, then you are deviating from your core objectives. Please do not let it happen!” he said. The politician asked the BJP government to “engage in meaningful dialogue, uphold transparency, and take swift, appropriate action to address the concerns at hand.” “The strength of any nation lies in the confidence its youth place in its institutions. If our students lose faith in the fairness and credibility of our education system, we are jeopardising the future of our nation,” he said. '152 paper leaks' claim Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also alleged that since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014, there had been 152 paper leaks affecting nearly 75 million students. "What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math. So one a month approx," Gandhi said at a press conference on Wednesday Responding to the allegations, Union health minister JP Nadda said the paper leak was under investigation and assured that the government would present the facts once the probe was complete. “This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation,” Nadda said.

Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)