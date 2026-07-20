₹1 crore compensation for NEET aspirants, Wangchuk's release: The 3 demands made by CJP during meeting with JP Nadda

The Centre on Monday opened a channel of communication with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with Union minister JP Nadda meeting two representatives of the outfit amid its 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi. CJP leaders claim they have given a written charter of demands and sought time to consult the BJP leadership before responding, marking the first formal engagement between the government and the protesters since the agitation intensified. CJP supporters raise slogans during a protest march near the Parliament, outside RBI building in New Delhi. (PTI)

The meeting came even as thousands of CJP supporters attempted to march towards Parliament demanding examination reforms and the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The day saw heavy police deployment, barricading, lathi charge, detentions and traffic disruptions in the national capital.

What happened at the JP Nadda-CJP meeting? CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Nadda at his residence on Monday afternoon after, according to the outfit, the government reached out earlier in the day seeking talks.

Before leaving for the meeting, Das posted on X: "Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth have gathered in huge numbers."

Following the meeting, Das said the two leaders waited for more than two hours before getting around 10 minutes with the Union minister.

"After waiting for more than 2 hours, Ashutosh Ranka and I just met J.P. Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes," Das wrote on X.

He said the delegation submitted a written memorandum outlining the CJP's demands.

"While we submit a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detention etc.," Das added.

In a subsequent update, Ranka said he and Das remained at Nadda's residence as discussions continued.