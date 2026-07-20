Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Parliament to kick off today; delimitation, women's reservation and more on agenda
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament is all set to kick off today amid turmoil in the Trinamool Congress and a fresh push for the delimitation and women's reservation bills.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament is all set to kick off today amid turmoil in the Trinamool Congress and a fresh push for the delimitation and women's reservation bills. Ahead of the parliament session, tensions are already high after the Opposition staged a walkout from the all-party meet on Sunday over the NDA government's invite to the The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), of which the 19 rebels TMC MPs are a part of....Read More
As the session kicks off today, several bills are expected to be on the agenda once again. There is speculation the Centre may reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill which calls for an increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and implementing a 33 per cent women's reservation.
The bill was defeated in April session with the Opposition furiously against the delimitation aspect.
Other key bills likely on agenda are -
- Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026
- Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill
- Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026
CJP protest, NEET paper leak to add to tensions
Alongside the Parliament session, the Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest at Jantar Mantar, calling for the resignation of education minister and key BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan.
CJP and several of its supporters and other protestors are planning to march to the Parliament complex at 9am today.
Furthermore, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for over three weeks now, has called on the government to listen to the demands of the youth. In a fresh handwritten note, Wangchuk added that if the government meets him at the Safdarjung hospital, he will break his fast.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: CJP prepares for march
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the Parliament session, the Cockroach Janta Party is preparing for its march to the building. With hundreds of supporters already present at Jantar Mantar, calling for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on protestors to remain peaceful in their approach.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Parliament to meet today
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament will commence today. It will continue till August 13 and the 25-day session will have a total of 19 sittings.