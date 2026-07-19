Step inside Bhagyashree's gorgeous home that features a natural Ganpati shrine and a massive lawn

The house welcomes through a massive door that opens into a foyer space decked with beautiful decor pieces . The foyer seamlessly flows into a luxury, executive-lounge-like space rather than a conventional family living room. It features dramatic wall structures that form a V-shaped pattern, framed by black borders like an oversized artwork. The space is decked up with recessed cove lighting, concealed warm LED strips, and a ceiling fan with clean lines.

Known for her iconic movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, former film actor Bhagyashree gave a house tour to filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, on November 25, 2024. The actor’s house leans towards contemporary luxury, with a tropical resort vibe, where architecture, landscaping, and interiors are intentionally understated yet expensive. Let’s take a closer look at the house.

Rather than a chandelier, lighting is integrated into the architecture. Two large L-shaped sofas upholstered in deep charcoal or dark chocolate fabric dominate the room. It also features two curved ivory armchairs to soften the room. Behind the sofa is a slim black console table displaying a metallic elephant sculpture and matching candle holders or vases.

Bhagyashree’s house also features a tall black vase filled with white orchid-like flowers that introduce softness and height, and white florals, a hallmark of luxury interiors, that add freshness without disrupting the neutral palette.

The garden area The garden area is the highlight of the house. It features a Japanese Zen-inspired checkerboard pattern and several plants that add greenery to the space. Instead of overwhelming the courtyard with flowers, foliage textures create a sense of luxury.

It also delights with a serene Buddha sculpture, quietly sitting among the plants, introducing a spa-like ambience. At the far end is a relaxed lounge zone featuring deep wicker lounge chairs, a low contemporary coffee table, and dark woven furniture contrasted with rich red cushions.