Pune Metro begins work on piers at Bund garden area riverbed

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 19:47 IST

Pune: Post successful underground tunnel work between the College of Agriculture and civil court at Shivajinagar, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has commenced launching of segments on circular piers on the riverbed near Bund Garden.

It is the part where Vanaz-Ramwadi metro line crosses Mula-Mutha river at Sangamwadi stretch through an elevated way. The launch of segments on circular piers was halted due to extension of monsoon, according to Maha- Metro officials.

Maha-Metro has already put piers on the riverbed along the Yerawada bridge. The 8.3 km civil court-Ramwadi stretch is part of the second line of the Pune metro plan connecting Vanaz with Ramwadi.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Pune Maha-Metro, “The Pune Metro crosses river at two areas - Sangamwadi and Bund Garden area. Both areas are the part of Vanaz-Ramwadi stretch. During the monsoon season, we cannot work on riverbed due to increase in water level and irrigation department also does not grant permission.”

“Due to extension of monsoon, we started working late even as we speeded up the work and launched segment on the circular piers on the river near Bund Garden. Now, we have started work to put segment on piers. We constructed 10 piers to cover river. On Sangamwadi riverbed, metro constructed five piers and same numbers of piers build at Bund Garden area.”

Work on this stretch started in 2018. The route consist stations at RTO, Pune Railway station, Dole Patil road, Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar and Ramwadi. On this stretch, maximum pillars are located on riverbed.

According to metro officials, more than 50 per cent work of foundation / pile cap, pier, pier cap, portal beam, segment casting, span erection, concourse pier arm and platform pier arm has been completed.

The metro stations

Vanaz to Ramwadi stretch is 14.67 km in length and consists of 16 stations Vanza (depot), Anandnagar, Ideal colony, Nal Stop, Garware college, Deccan Gymkhana, Sambhaji Garden, PMC headquarters, civil court, Mangalwar peth, Pune railway station, Ruby Hall clinic, Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar and Ramwadi.