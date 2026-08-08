90% of us use ‘fake cinnamon’: Ahmedabad nutritionist Kiran Kukreja warns as she explains how to spot the real one
Think you’re using ‘real cinnamon’ in your chai? Kiran Kukreja says 90 percent of us aren’t. Learn the health risks and how to identify ‘original cinnamon’.
That pinch of sweet, aromatic cinnamon in your morning chai, spiced latte, or bowl of oatmeal might not be the genuine cinnamon you assume it is. In an August 6 Instagram video, Ahmedabad-based nutritionist Kiran Kukreja highlighted a misconception quietly lurking in our pantries. Also read | Harshvardhan Rane calls cinnamon his secret ‘fat burner’: Ortho surgeon reveals if it actually works
As it turns out, millions of household kitchens may be stocking an entirely different bark variety. Kiran revealed the startling reality behind the common pantry staple: “90 percent of people think they’re using real cinnamon, but they’re actually using cassia.”
While both spices sit side by side on supermarket shelves and share nearly identical reddish-brown hues, Kiran pointed out that their visual similarity is where the commonality ends. "These two look exactly the same," she said, while cautioning that they possess different physical properties, chemical profiles, and health implications.
The hidden risks of everyday cassia
The variety most commonly sold as 'cinnamon' across India is actually cassia, according to Kiran. Its ubiquity is precisely why so many consumers fall into the trap of using it every day, she explained, adding, "Cassia cinnamon is the one most people use, as it’s commonly available in India."
However, according to Kiran, relying on cassia bark for daily cooking or health remedies poses a subtle yet significant threat to long-term wellness. The primary concern stems from a naturally occurring organic chemical compound called coumarin. Kiran warned that cassia contains a much higher amount of coumarin, which, when consumed in large amounts regularly, can harm your liver'. Also read | Drink a cup of cinnamon tea every day to prevent blood sugar spikes; know all benefits
Identifying true Ceylon cinnamon
For those looking to safeguard their health without sacrificing flavour, authentic Ceylon cinnamon — often referred to as 'true cinnamon' — presents the ideal alternative. Kiran broke down how you can easily spot genuine Ceylon cinnamon during your next grocery run: authentic Ceylon bark is delicate and finely layered.
Kiran said, "Ceylon cinnamon is the real cinnamon. It has multiple thin, paper-like layers." Unlike its coarser counterpart, Ceylon bark contains negligible traces of toxins, as it 'contains much lower levels of coumarin', per Kiran.
Why your spice choice matters for daily wellness
Making the conscious switch from cassia to Ceylon cinnamon is especially critical for people who use cinnamon as a functional health supplement. Many turn to the spice daily to manage metabolic and hormonal health conditions, but using the incorrect variety could do more harm than good over time.
Highlighting the importance of making an informed choice, Kiran advised: "So if you are having cinnamon regularly for blood sugar management, PCOS, or insulin resistance, then Ceylon cinnamon is a better choice."
Before adding another dash of spice to your daily recipes, take a moment to inspect your cinnamon sticks, and as per Kiran, choosing fragile, paper-thin rolls over thick, hard bark could make all the difference for your liver and overall health.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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