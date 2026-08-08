90% of us use ‘fake cinnamon’: Ahmedabad nutritionist Kiran Kukreja warns as she explains how to spot the real one

That pinch of sweet, aromatic cinnamon in your morning chai, spiced latte, or bowl of oatmeal might not be the genuine cinnamon you assume it is. In an August 6 Instagram video, Ahmedabad-based nutritionist Kiran Kukreja highlighted a misconception quietly lurking in our pantries. Also read | Harshvardhan Rane calls cinnamon his secret ‘fat burner’: Ortho surgeon reveals if it actually works

As it turns out, millions of household kitchens may be stocking an entirely different bark variety. Kiran revealed the startling reality behind the common pantry staple: “90 percent of people think they’re using real cinnamon, but they’re actually using cassia.”

While both spices sit side by side on supermarket shelves and share nearly identical reddish-brown hues, Kiran pointed out that their visual similarity is where the commonality ends. "These two look exactly the same," she said, while cautioning that they possess different physical properties, chemical profiles, and health implications.

The hidden risks of everyday cassia The variety most commonly sold as 'cinnamon' across India is actually cassia, according to Kiran. Its ubiquity is precisely why so many consumers fall into the trap of using it every day, she explained, adding, "Cassia cinnamon is the one most people use, as it’s commonly available in India."

However, according to Kiran, relying on cassia bark for daily cooking or health remedies poses a subtle yet significant threat to long-term wellness. The primary concern stems from a naturally occurring organic chemical compound called coumarin. Kiran warned that cassia contains a much higher amount of coumarin, which, when consumed in large amounts regularly, can harm your liver'. Also read | Drink a cup of cinnamon tea every day to prevent blood sugar spikes; know all benefits