Drink a cup of cinnamon tea every day to prevent blood sugar spikes; know all benefits

If there is one tea that people with diabetes must include in their daily routine as per nutrition experts is cinnamon tea. The wonderful spice is known for managing blood sugar levels, increasing insulin sensitivity, and control inflammation. Many people consume it at bedtime or post lunch to promote digestion of food, speed up metabolism, and aid weight loss. Drinking cinnamon tea post dinner can help keep blood sugar levels at night in control, which can prevent metabolic disease. Cinnamon is also effective in reducing appetite. (Also read | Consuming dark tea could help manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing diabetes: Study) Several studies have found the benefits of cinnamon with the spice being especially useful in regulating blood glucose. (Freepik)

Several studies have found the benefits of cinnamon with the spice being especially useful in regulating blood glucose. In India, cinnamon has been used for centuries to add flavour to food and also for medicinal purposes. Cinnamon can be consumed differently and is therefore available as stick, powder and also as oil in most grocery stores. As it aids in weight loss, dieticians and nutritionists often recommend cinnamon tea to shed extra flab. Cinnamon is also used as home remedy to treat fever, inflammation and diarrhoea. Besides, it also helps in improving metabolism and heart health. It is for these reasons, cinnamon can be found in almost all Indian kitchens.

"Dalchini, also known as cinnamon, is a popular spice that has been used for its medicinal properties for centuries. When it comes to managing blood sugar levels, cinnamon has garnered attention for its potential benefits, particularly for people with diabetes," says Dietitian Manonita Jain, Chief Diet Counsellor, Madhuban Diet Clinic, Pitampura, New Delhi. She shares the many benefits of cinnamon tea for people with diabetes.

Benefits of cinnamon tea for people with diabetes

1. Regulation of blood sugar levels: Cinnamon contains bioactive compounds, including cinnamaldehyde, which have been shown to mimic the effects of insulin and help improve insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone that plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels by facilitating the uptake of glucose from the bloodstream into cells for energy production. By enhancing insulin sensitivity, cinnamon may help lower blood sugar levels, particularly after meals.

2. Slowing carbohydrate absorption: Cinnamon has been found to slow down the rate at which carbohydrates are broken down in the digestive tract. This can lead to a slower release of glucose into the bloodstream after meals, helping to prevent rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

3. Improving glycaemic control: Several studies have demonstrated that cinnamon can lead to improvements in glycaemic control among individuals with diabetes. These improvements may include lower fasting blood sugar levels, reduced HbA1c levels (a marker of long-term blood sugar control), and improved insulin sensitivity.

4. Antioxidant properties: Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Chronic high blood sugar levels can increase oxidative stress in the body, leading to inflammation and damage to tissues. The antioxidant properties of cinnamon may help mitigate some of these effects, promoting overall health and well-being.

5. Anti-inflammatory effects: Inflammation plays a role in the development and progression of diabetes and its complications. Cinnamon has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation in the body and improve overall metabolic health.

How to consume cinnamon

"Enjoying cinnamon, or dalchini, in various culinary creations can be a delicious way to potentially lower blood sugar levels. Whether sprinkled on oatmeal, yogurt, or added to beverages like tea or coffee, incorporating half to one teaspoon after each meal could offer benefits. However, it's crucial to maintain vigilance, as individual responses vary, and doses outside the range of 1000-2000 mg may not yield the desired effects. Combining cinnamon consumption with diabetes medication while closely monitoring blood sugar levels is advisable. Moreover, the duration of diabetes may influence the efficacy of cinnamon, with potentially greater benefits observed in those with a shorter diabetic history. By integrating cinnamon into daily meals and snacks, individuals can explore a flavourful avenue toward managing blood sugar levels effectively," says Dr Pranav Ghody, Endocrinologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central.

Manonita Jain shares the following ways to consume cinnamon:

•Sprinkle ground cinnamon on oatmeal, yogurt, or whole grain cereal.

•Add cinnamon to smoothies or protein shakes for a flavourful boost.

•Brew cinnamon sticks in hot water to make cinnamon tea.

•Sprinkle cinnamon over sliced fruit or roasted vegetables for a sweet and savoury twist.

•Use cinnamon as a spice in savoury dishes, such as curries or stews.

"While cinnamon can be a helpful addition to a diabetes management plan, it should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment or lifestyle interventions prescribed by a healthcare professional. Individual responses to cinnamon may vary, so it's advisable to monitor blood sugar levels closely when incorporating cinnamon into the diet and consult with a clinical nutritionist if making significant changes to diabetes management strategies," says the expert.