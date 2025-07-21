Harshvardhan Rane calls cinnamon his secret ‘fat burner’: Ortho surgeon reveals if it actually works

Cinnamon as a fat burner? Actor Harshvardhan Rane calls it his secret weapon for weight loss, crediting the spice for helping him stay lean. But is there any science behind this popular kitchen ingredient's fat-burning claims? Ortho surgeon, Dr Manu Bora, shares in his July 15 Instagram post whether cinnamon truly supports weight loss or if it's just another health myth. (Also read: Ali Fazal shares his simple fitness rules for fit body at 38, slams fad diets: ‘I see dietitians giving random…' ) Dr Manu explains how cinnamon can aid weight loss and fat burning.

Can cinnamon help you lose weight

During an interview, Harshvardhan shared, "I'm eating cinnamon, it's my fat burner." Reacting to his video, Dr Manu, an orthopaedic surgeon, said, “Cinnamon is the most natural fat burner. It helps your body burn fat much faster.”

However, Dr Manu also pointed out a common mistake in how we consume cinnamon. "In Indian food, most people use whole cinnamon sticks, which contain good organic compounds but mainly add flavour, not much substance. When it comes to powdered cinnamon, how much can you realistically consume? That's why it's important to know the correct quantity to get its benefits," he explained.

Talking about how cinnamon supports fat burning, Dr Manu added, "To truly benefit from its fat-burning, antioxidant, and anti-ageing properties, it's best to choose a 100% natural supplement."

What study says

According to a study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition in February 2019 found that cinnamon supplements can help with weight loss. People who took cinnamon lost about 1 kg of weight, reduced their belly size by around 2.4 cm, and also saw a small drop in body fat. The effects were stronger in people under 50 or those who were overweight. The best results came from taking 2 grams or more of cinnamon daily for at least 12 weeks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.