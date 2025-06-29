Man who lost 35 kg without gym and ‘has no stretch marks’ shares 7 fat-burning drink recipes for a toned belly

Jithin VS went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 35 kilos without going to the gym. However, with the right kind of nutrition and weight loss hacks, he managed to have no stretch marks. In an Instagram post shared on June 25, Jithin shared a few recipes for weight loss drinks that helped him fast-track his weight loss journey. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster Jithin shared a few recipes for weight loss drinks that helped him fast track his weight loss journey.

1. Triphala fat flush drink

Ingredients:

½ to 1 tsp Triphala powder

1 cup warm water

How to make:

Mix Triphala powder in warm water and drink on an empty stomach.

Benefit:

Helps flush out toxins and supports metabolism.

2. Ginger lemon fat burner

Ingredients:

1 inch fresh ginger (grated or sliced)

Juice of ½ lemon

1 to 1½ cups hot water

How to make:

Boil or steep ginger in hot water for 5–10 minutes, strain, and add lemon.

Benefit:

Boosts digestion and thermogenesis for natural fat burn.

3. Green tea with cinnamon

Ingredients:

1 green tea bag or 1 tsp loose tea

½ tsp cinnamon powder or 1 stick

1½ cups hot water.

How to make:

Steep green tea and cinnamon in hot water for 5–7 minutes.

Benefit:

Improves fat oxidation and balances blood sugar. Also read | Nutritionist says these 7 high-protein soups for weight loss can fire up metabolism!

4. Apple cider vinegar detox

Ingredients:

1 tbsp raw apple cider vinegar

Juice of ½ lemon

A pinch of cinnamon

1 cup warm water

How to make:

Mix all ingredients in warm water and drink before meals.

Benefit:

Helps control appetite and reduces belly fat storage.

5. Mint lemon detox cooler

Ingredients:

1 green tea bag or 1 tsp green tea

5–6 fresh mint leaves

Juice of ½ lemon

1½ cups water (hot or cold)

How to make:

Brew green tea, add mint, let it cool, and squeeze lemon before drinking.

Benefit:

Refreshes and reduces bloating while supporting fat metabolism.

6. Jeera water (cumin water)

Ingredients:

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup water

How to make:

Soak overnight or boil for 5–10 minutes, strain and drink warm.

Benefit:

Improves digestion and helps burn stored fat efficiently.

7. Methi water:

Ingredients:

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 cup water

How to make:

Soak seeds overnight, strain and drink water first thing in the morning.

Benefit:

Curbs cravings and boosts fat-burning metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.