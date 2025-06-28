Nutritionist says these 7 high-protein soups for weight loss can fire up metabolism!

When you think of comforting soup, tomato soup probably comes to mind first. It is classic, especially when you are under the weather. But if weight loss is your goal, tomato soup alone won’t cut it. Give high-protein soup recipes a try! Packed with ingredients like beans, lentils, tofu, and even green veggies like broccoli, these soups do more than just boost immunity and digestion. High-protein soups help boost metabolism, keep you energised, and support muscle growth, all while keeping you full for longer. Plus, since soup is usually eaten slowly, it gives your body time to recognise fullness, helping to curb cravings and prevent overeating Adding high-protein soups to your weight loss diet can do wonders.(Adobe Stock)

High-protein soups for weight loss

Here are the 7 best high-protein soups to boost metabolism and maintain a healthy weight:

1. Moong dal and carrot soup

This light, high-protein soup is made with yellow moong dal and carrots. It is easy on the digestion and naturally low in fat. You can consume it in lunch or dinner to boost metabolism and support weight loss.

Ingredients:

Half cup yellow moong dal (split yellow lentils), washed

1 medium carrot, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

Half teaspoon cumin seeds

Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder

Half a teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon olive oil or ghee

Salt to taste

3 cups water

Fresh coriander (optional)

How to prepare it:

Heat oil or ghee in a pot, add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add garlic and onion and saute until soft.

Add chopped carrots, turmeric, salt, and washed moong dal.

Pour in water, cover, and cook for 15–20 minutes until dal is soft.

Blend the soup for a smoother texture, if desired.

Sprinkle black pepper and garnish with coriander before serving.

2. Rajma tomato shorba

“This hearty North Indian-style soup uses rajma (kidney beans) and tomatoes, offering a rich source of plant protein and fibre. It helps stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps hunger in check, perfect for weight loss,” shares Nupuur Patil, celebrity nutritionist and dietitian.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of boiled rajma (kidney beans)

2 ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Half a teaspoon of cumin seeds

Half a teaspoon of garam masala

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups water

Fresh coriander for garnish

How to prepare it:

Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and saute onions until golden.

Add ginger-garlic paste, chopped tomatoes, and spices.

Cook until the tomatoes soften. Add rajma and water.

Simmer for 15 minutes.

Blend until smooth or mash lightly for a chunky texture.

Garnish and serve hot.

3. Masoor dal and roasted bell pepper soup

This is a creamy, dairy-free soup packed with red lentils and roasted red bell peppers. Rich in antioxidants and protein, it is ideal for detox and muscle support.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of masoor dal (red lentils), washed

1 large red bell pepper, roasted and peeled

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon olive oil

Half teaspoon cumin powder

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups water

How to prepare it:

Roast red bell pepper directly on the flame or in the oven until skin is charred. Cool, peel, and chop.

In a pot, heat oil and saute onion and garlic.

Add masoor dal, cumin powder, salt, water, and cook until dal is soft (15–20 min).

Add roasted bell pepper and blend until creamy.

Adjust seasoning and serve hot.

4. Chickpea and mint soup

This refreshing and protein-rich recipe contains chickpeas, mint, and tomato base. “Chickpeas are filling and support digestive health,” says Patil.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of boiled chickpeas

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried or fresh mint leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

2.5 cups water

How to prepare it:

Heat oil in a pot, saute garlic and onion until soft.

Add tomatoes and mint, cook until tomatoes break down.

Add chickpeas and water. Simmer for 10–15 minutes.

Blend slightly for a chunky texture or smooth consistency.

Garnish with extra mint before serving.

5. Horsegram (Kulthi) Soup

A traditional remedy for weight loss, horsegram is rich in protein and known to stimulate fat metabolism. This earthy soup aids in detox and fat burning.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of horsegram (kulthi), soaked overnight

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon oil

Salt to taste

3–4 cups water

How to prepare it:

Pressure cook soaked horsegram with turmeric and water (3–4 whistles).

In a pan, heat oil, add cumin, garlic, and onion, and saute until golden.

Add cooked horsegram along with water.

Simmer for 10 minutes. Blend if desired.

Serve warm with a sprinkle of black pepper.

6. Butternut squash and lentil soup

This creamy, comforting soup pairs butternut squash with protein-rich lentils. “It is low in calories but high in fiber—perfect for a filling yet slimming meal,” suggests Patil.

Ingredients:

1 cup diced butternut squash

Half a cup of red lentils (masoor dal)

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

Half a teaspoon of cinnamon (optional)

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups vegetable broth or water

How to prepare it:

Heat oil, saute garlic and onion.

Add squash, lentils, and broth. Bring to a boil.

Simmer for 20 minutes until everything is soft.

Blend to a creamy texture, season, and serve.

7. Broccoli and cashew soup

This delicious green soup combines the fibre of broccoli with the healthy fats and protein of cashews. It is ideal for boosting energy, satiety, and immunity.

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped broccoli

1/4 cup soaked cashews

1 garlic clove

1 small onion

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2.5 cups water

How to prepare it:

In a pan, heat oil and saute onion and garlic.

Add broccoli, soaked cashews, and water. Simmer until soft.

Now blend the soup until smooth.

Reheat, season, and serve.

For optimal results, keep these soups light by using minimal oil, skipping the cream, and adding a squeeze of lemon!