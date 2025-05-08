Dietician shares top 5 protein-rich foods and 3 beverages to add to your diet this summer

Feeling sluggish and letting the summer heat make you abandon your diet goals, eyeing the high-fat ice cream and fizzy soft drinks in a way you really shouldn't (like forbidden lovers)? When the sun is high, motivation can melt just like ice cream and popsicles. But don't let summer keep you from your fitness goals. You can stick to the basics of your diet, like meeting your daily protein targets, while still balancing taste. Summer foods need to be cool and hydrating.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietician and wellness coach, shared the importance of having nutritious, protein-rich foods in summer.

She added, “Meals and drinks that keep you cool, energise your body, and nourish it are essential during the summer. Besides staying hydrated, one should strongly consider maintaining a good protein balance to support muscle strength, immunity, and proper recovery, especially since the hot climate can dull one's appetite. A balanced summer diet must include foods and beverages that are not only rich in protein but also enhance your hydration levels. Opting for foods like yoghurt, pulses, nuts, and native beverages like sattu or buttermilk can keep you from feeling drained while still hydrating you, even on the most scorching days"

Simrat Kathuria shared a detailed guide to summer protein-rich foods, along with their nutritional content:

Protein-packed foods:

1. Chickpea salad with cucumber and mint

Chickpea salad is a delicious, savoury treat.(Shutterstock)

Rich plant protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates.

Hydrating with cucumber, lemon juice, and mint.

Contains iron, folate, and Vitamin C.

2. Greek yoghurt with fresh berries

Greek yoghurt boosts your gut health.(Shutterstock)

10g protein content per 100g serving.

High calcium, probiotics, and antioxidant sources.

A wonderful, cool snack, nice for digestion in summer.

3. Moong dal chilla (green gram pancakes)

Moong dal chilla has a high protein content.(Shutterstock)

High protein content and fibre.

Light and easy to digest, complements well with mint chutney.

Potassium, rich in magnesium and vitamin B.

4. Grilled paneer or tofu skewers with bell peppers

Grilled paneer is a tasty appetiser.(Shutterstock)

Excellent vegetarian protein sources (8–10g/100g.)

Bell peppers add hydration and vitamins A, C.

The low-fat grilling method is ideal for warm weather.

5. Chia seeds and coconut water pudding

Chia seed pudding is a great breakfast.(Shutterstock)

Cooling and filling with plant protein and fibre.

High in omega-3s and magnesium.

Coconut water offers natural electrolytes.

Protein-Packed Beverages

1. Buttermilk with roasted cumin and flaxseeds powder

Buttermilk has a refreshing dose of freshness.(Shutterstock)

Dairy-based protein, calcium, and probiotics.

Cumin aids digestion; flaxseeds boost protein and omega-3s.

2. Almond and dates smoothie

Almond and date smoothie is packed with good nutrients.(Shutterstock)

Provides protein, Vitamin E, and iron.

Naturally energising and hydrating.

3. Sattu drink (roasted Bengal gram flour shake)

Protein-rich sattu makes for a healthy, cooling drink on a summer day (Shutterstock)

Traditional, protein-rich summer drink (13–15g protein/100g.)

Cooling and packed with fibre, calcium, and iron.

