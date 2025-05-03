Nutritionist suggests 4 small swaps to make a big difference and help you reach your daily protein target easily

Protein is one of the non-negotiables in your daily diet. From keeping you fuller for a longer time to supporting muscle health, it’s a true all-rounder. There’s a daily protein target one should aim for, but in reality, many fall short without even realising it. At first glance, the solution might seem as simple as loading up on protein shakes or bars. But you don't have to bring in the big guns when small, smart swaps in your everyday meals can help you keep up with your protein intake. Even small swaps in your diet can help you get an edge in meeting the daily protein requirements.(Shutterstock)

Nutritionist Neha Sahaya took to Instagram on May 1 to share small changes for your everyday meals.

She added, “Our body requires around 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight to support muscle repair, hormone balance, and overall energy. Yet, many people unknowingly fall short every day.”

Here are some swaps Neha shared, along with their protein content and why each one has the edge

1. Greek yoghurt in place of curd



Instead of curd, have Greek yoghurt. Curd has only 3 grams of protein, but Greek yoghurt has 10 grams of protein.

2. Sattu powder in roti flour

Instead of having plain roti, then have 2-3 tbsp sattu powder to flour. Roti has only 3 grams of protein, but when you add sattu flour, you have 10-12 grams of protein.

3. Tempeh cubes instead of paneer

Instead of paneer, opt for tempeh cubes, which contain 20 grams of protein/100 grams. It is low in fat and a better option for weight loss compared to paneer.

4. Chia seed water

Instead of having plain water, at least have one glass of water with chia seeds, which can easily give you 10 grams of protein and an additional 8 grams of fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.