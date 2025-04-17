Thinking about adding eggs to your diet? Dietician shares full nutrient profile of this popular protein

With protein becoming a priority on the plate these days, eggs have earned a solid spot on the grocery list. If you are contemplating adding this protein source to your diet, let's go through all the major compounds and how they can benefit you. They are easy to cook and can be prepared based on personal preference, from scrambled to poached or boiled. Other than the obvious cooking versatility, the health benefits make it a go-to choice for people across all lifestyles. Eggs contain beneficial compounds that affect your wellbeing, from hormones to brain health.(Shutterstock)

Here's everything you need to know before you consume eggs regularly.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Suvarna Sawant, Chief Dietitian and HoD, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, revealed the basics of the health profile of eggs and the timeline by which the benefits can be expected to be seen.

She said, “Several studies have shown that eating around 3 eggs per day is the ideal amount. Approximately four weeks after, metabolic and nutrient-based changes start to appear. Eggs contain both saturated and unsaturated fats that your body uses for energy and cell health.”

Further, she broke down the egg's compounds and what they mean for you in this comprehensive guide:

Cholestrol

Routine egg consumption is observed to be connected to the rise of “good” HDL cholesterol slightly, as well as “bad” LDL cholesterol. But the balance between good and bad cholesterol remains healthy, even with the extra cholesterol from eggs, as the body adjusts by producing less of its own to maintain equilibrium.

Antioxidant

Eggs also increase blood levels of antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. It is important for eye health.

Vitamins

Eggs provide vitamin E (protects cells), vitamin A (good for vision and immunity), and B vitamins like B12 (needed for red blood cells and nerve function).

Choline

Choline is beneficial for pregnant women.(Shutterstock)

Apart from being a major source of protein, regular egg consumption can also contribute to higher choline levels, which are essential for healthy brain function, nerve health, and cell membrane production. Choline is especially important for pregnant women and supports memory and mental function. It also helps prevent fatty liver.

Myth debunked: There is also a myth that eating eggs daily leads to weight gain. On the contrary, it doesn’t affect weight, blood pressure, or blood sugar; in short, it contributes to overall health.

Lastly, the dietician concluded with a small caveat that before adding anything new to your diet, it's important to consult your nutritionist about the ideal egg intake for your individual needs. That said, eggs can certainly be a part of a balanced diet.

