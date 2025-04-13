Woman dyes Easter eggs in toilet bowl, internet appalled by video: ‘You’ll be the reason for new virus’

A video of a woman dyeing Easter eggs in her toilet bowl has taken the internet by storm, leaving many viewers shocked and disgusted. The unusual method was shared on Instagram by Kate Heintzelman, a content creator from Minnesota, and has since gone viral, attracting over 3 million views within days of being posted. The video drew swift backlash, with many criticising the egg-dyeing method as bizarre and unsanitary.(Instagram/@katewilltryanything)

In the now-infamous clip, Heintzelman is seen dropping around two dozen eggs into her toilet bowl. She then places bottles of food colouring around the rim and begins squirting the colours into the water. Next, she adds baking soda followed by a gallon of vinegar, which causes a fizzy reaction and transforms the eggs into bright, tie-dye-styled Easter decorations.

The video quickly sparked backlash across social media. Many were appalled by the unconventional and, to some, unsanitary method of egg dyeing.

Take a look at the video:

A user wrote, “This is such a disgusting thing to do”

“You’ll be the reason we have a new virus,” one commenter wrote bluntly.

Even the official Instagram account of Eggo waffles chimed in, commenting, “Now Kate …”

Heintzelman, 32, who has over 450,000 followers on her Instagram handle @katewilltryanything, said she came up with the idea after a failed attempt to dye eggs in her kitchen.

“I wanted to make the eggs really cute and I tried it earlier with vinegar and the baking soda and it exploded all over my counter and I thought I turned it red,” she explained. “So I said, ‘I’m just going to do it in the toilet because I don’t care if that gets stained.’”

The creator, who is of Christian faith, said she was surprised by the outrage and insisted that her intentions were harmless.

“I didn’t know that people ate their Easter eggs,” she said. “We’ve never eaten them. We do them for decoration; they just sit on the counter.”