Sonam Wangchuk's wife breaks silence, says no treatment without her consent: ‘Will hold everyone accountable if…’

“Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.”

“I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where [Sonam Wangchuk] has been admitted,” she wrote on X. Track the CJP protest chaos live here

He should not have been brought to the hospital, Gitanjali J Angmo, his wife says. She is now at the Safdarjung hospital and asks authorities to not give him any medication without consulting either her, his family or his doctors.

Hours after the Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital on Saturday, the activist's wife said no medical treatment should be administered to him without her consent. It is the 21st day, a full three weeks, of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union eductaion minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks and student suicides.

"I forbid them from administering anything without my consent. No treatment should start without my consent. I hold everybody accountable if anything happens," Angmo told PTI.

She said Wangchuk was well on Friday. "Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32. Without my consent and my doctor's consent, nothing can be administered," she said.

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Why the Delhi police moved Sonam Wangchuk The Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told HT, "As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care.

While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

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CJP alleges contempt of court Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that the Delhi Police had misinterpreted the Delhi High Court's directions while shifting Sonam Wangchuk to hospital and termed his detention a contempt of court.

“The Delhi High Court directed that the health of Sonam Wangchuk should be monitored and any intervention should only take place if his health deteriorates. His health is monitored by our medical team 2-3 times a day and he himself posts videos on a daily basis giving update about his health which has been stable. The Delhi police has misinterpreted that court order and in the guise of that order detained him. The detention is a contempt of court’s order,” Das said.

Abhijeet Dipke's indefinte hunger strike Day 1 CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday began an indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital earlier in the day.

Dipke wrote on X, "I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now."