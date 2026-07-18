'Govt will be responsible if...': Abhijeet Dipke says Sonam Wangchuk attacked amid hunger strike, 'object thrown'

An object was allegedly thrown at climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his active hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday, Abhijeet Dipke has said. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder also alleged that the government would be responsible if any harm came to the 59-year-old. Activist Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke he continues his indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and demands the immediate resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Abhijeet Dipke/X)

Minutes after this, Dipke claimed Delhi Police were ‘forcefully’ taking Sonam Wangchuk away.

He claimed "goons" tried to attack Wangchuk during the demonstration but said the activist was not injured. “Goons tried to attack Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurt,” Dipke wrote on X. Track Sonam Wangchuk's Day 21 hunger strike updates here

Dipke alleged that he warned a few days earlier that people would be sent to Jantar Mantar to disrupt the protest after being informed by "an insider in the police." "A few days ago, I had warned that people would be sent to Jantar Mantar to disrupt the protest after I was informed by an insider in the police," he said.

"If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible as there's clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," Dipke wrote.