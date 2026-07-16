'Don't appoint Smriti Irani in place of Dharmendra Pradhan': AAP leader's dig at BJP from CJP protest

“Whoever comes new (education minister), it is possible that they might not turn out well, too. The question that was on everyone's mind... don't just replace Dharmendra Pradhan with Nitin Gadkari or Smriti Irani,” Bharadwaj said while talking to the media.

Echoing this sentiment, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present at the protest site, said that choosing Sonam Wangchuk for the role would send a powerful message. He also expressed concerns over Pradhan, if removed from his post or if he resigns, be replaced by some other BJP leader such as Nitin Gadkari or Smriti Irani.

One question that has surrounded the political satire outfit Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is who is a suitable candidate to replace him. As Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders reached the protest site on Thursday to express solidarity, the party threw its weight behind scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike, to become the next education minister.

“If you appoint a scientist like Sonam Wangchuk as the country's Education Minister, it will send a powerful message to the entire world…,” he said, adding that people see a “reflection of Gandhi” in Wangchuk.

He described Wangchuk as a “man undertaking 'Satyagraha' and willing to sacrifice his life for the country, trying to make this government heed his demands through non-violence”.

Also read: 'We share our anguish and outrage': Congress appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to end fast

The CJP announced that they will march towards the Parliament on Monday, July 20, to make the government listen to them. The AAP leaders urged people to join the protest march.

“We, too, echo what Arvind Kejriwal said: we want everyone - opposition parties, student leaders, various organisations, social groups - to come on the 20th and march towards Parliament,” Bharadwaj said.

When asked if Arvind Kejriwal will also join the protest on Monday, he said that he has not spoken to the former Delhi chief minister about the same.

“But I will certainly come. Sanjay Singh has confirmed he will come. Our people will definitely come, and we want everyone to join in,” he said.

Also read: 'PM afraid of Wangchuk': Kejriwal recalls Anna Hazare 2011 movement, proposes activist for education minister

A callback to 2011 Anna Hazare protest During his visit to Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal recalled the 2011 movement led by Anna Hazare in Delhi in which he also participated and kickstarted his political journey later.

Kejriwal urged the government to listen to Wangchuk and warned that it would otherwise face the same fate as the UPA government did in 2014.

“It was at this very place that I sat with Anna Hazare in April 2011. I urge the government to listen to Sonam Wangchuk, otherwise it will face the same fate three years from now,” he said.

“The Prime Minister is afraid that Wangchuk might do revolutionary things,” he added.