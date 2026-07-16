NEET UG result likely tonight: NTA releases final answer key, drops 1 Physics question, awards bonus marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the NEET UG 2026 examination late on Thursday, making two key revisions in the Physics section of the paper. The results for the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 are also likely to be declared tonight, union education ministry officials said. Students who had appeared for the NEET-UG examination can check the final answer key from the official website. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Regarding the two errors, one question has been dropped entirely, while another has been revised after it was found to have more than one correct answer, according to the final answer keys of the June 21 question paper.

One of the disputed questions involved a Vernier calipers problem that asked candidates to determine the length of a wire based on the instrument's reading. After reviewing objections, the NTA decided to drop the question from the final answer key.

The second revision relates to a question on electromagnetic waves. The agency found that both options 3 and 4 were correct, instead of a single correct answer as originally indicated.

As a result, NTA will award a total of 8 marks - 4 each for dropped and question having multiple answers - to all the candidates who appeared in the examination. The NTA had earlier this week released the provisional answer key and response sheet.

Candidates who had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can now download the final answer key from the official portal.

How to download the final answer key? Students who had appeared for the NEET-UG examination can check the final answer key from the official website. Here's how to download the key.

• Visit the official portal of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

• On opening the website, the link for ‘Final Answer Keys for NEET (UG) - 2026 Re-Examination’ can be found under News & Events.

• The document with the final answers will open up on clicking the link.

• Candidates can then download the document.

Over 2 million medical aspirants appeared for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 after the original examination was held on May 3. NTA announced the re-examination on May 15 after receiving an email on May 8 alleging a leak and noting overlaps between a circulated guess paper and the May 3 question paper. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the alleged leak, has arrested 13 people so far and will file its charge sheet this month.