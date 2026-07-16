Women outshine men in NEET UG 2026; make up over 58% of qualifiers

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 were declared by the National Testing Agency on Thursday night. Out of nearly 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 20 lakh candidates appeared for the retest, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified, according to the NTA. Women outshined men in the exam as out of those who have qualified, over 58 percent are women. (File Photo/ANI)

Women outshined men in the exam as out of those who have qualified, over 58 percent are women. Apart from that, women also qualified at a higher rate than men as 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified as against 55.1 per cent of men.

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana.

Students can check their scorecards on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Also read: NEET UG 2026 results declared, 11.21 lakh candidates qualify

The NEET UG re-exam was held on June 21 after the exam held on May 3 was cancelled over alleged paper leak. It is a highly competitive exam undertaken by students seeking admissions in medical colleges across India for an undergraduate degree.

Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG re-exam which was held across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Those who have qualified the exam are eligible to seek admission in undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

The majority of the top-performing candidates in NEET UG 2026 are between 17 and 19 years of age. Of the total candidates, 138 scored above 690 marks out of 720. Of these, over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time and 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age, NTA said.

How to check the NEET 2026 scorecard? To check their scorecards, candidates need to follow these steps.

• Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on NEET UG 2026 Result link available on the ‘Latest News’ blue band on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

• Check the result and download the page.

A look at score distribution and highest scorers - • 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720.

• 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above.

• 10,160 candidates scored 600 and above.

• 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above.