'If widespread corruption…': In 1979 Independence Day speech, then-PM Charan Singh's stern message

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers. In the fifth episode, we revisit Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's 1979 Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Delivered during a period of political uncertainty, Charan Singh's speech reflected on India's democratic values, the legacy of the freedom struggle, the importance of stable governance, and the economic challenges facing the nation, including inflation and rising prices.

Charan Singh's 1979 Independence Day speech