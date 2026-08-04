Rajasthan HC grants Asaram 20-day parole, says state failed to justify rejection

Former self-styled godman Asaram has been granted a 20-day regular parole by the Rajasthan High Court. The HC held that the state government failed to justify its decision to reject his parole application despite his good conduct during earlier interim releases and the over 13 years he spent in prison, PTI reported on Tuesday. Former self-styled godman Asaram, serving life sentence in a rape case. (HT)

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit passed the order on Monday. The bench granted Asaram his first regular parole and ordered his release for 20 days after he furnished a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

Court cites good conduct The court said that the convicted rapist, lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, has spent 13 years, one month and 24 days in prison.

It observed that he had been granted interim bail on several occasions in the past and there was no record of him violating bail conditions, attempting to abscond, influencing witnesses or causing any law and order problem during those periods.

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State opposed parole The state government opposed Asaram's parole, telling the High Court that he could flee if released. It also cited pending criminal cases outside Rajasthan and his conviction in Gujarat as reasons to deny parole.

The government further said he was undergoing medical treatment, had not been declared medically fit for parole, and that his release could threaten the victim's family's security.