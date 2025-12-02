Rape survivor's father moves SC seeking to quash bail of convict Asaram

The father of a rape survivor has moved the Supreme Court seeking a cancellation of the bail granted to self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram by the Gujarat High Court. The father claimed that he was feeling scared and receiving threats ever since Asaram was granted bail, news agency PTI reported. Earlier in November, the Gujarat High Court granted six-month bail to Asaram in the 2013 rape case. (PTI)

Asaram was first arrested in 2013 when a 16-year-old girl from Shahjahanpur accused him of sexual assault at his ashram in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2018, he was later sentenced to life imprisonment. His latest conviction in Gujarat in 2023 resulted in another life sentence.

The father of the 2013 rape survivor said that he was receiving threats since Asaram was granted a bail and alleged that Asaram was not ill. The father said that Asaram was conducting ‘satsang’ at his Ahmedabad ashram, instigating his followers against “us”.

“Therefore, we have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court through our lawyers to cancel Asaram's bail because earlier he used to get people shot", the father was quoted as saying, adding that Asaram is now eliminating people from the roots.

The rape survivor's father said that when Asaram was lodged in jail, he and his family felt safe; however, now that he is out on bail, the father is living in fear despite the Shahjahanpur police providing him with adequate security.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Monday that they are in constant contact with the victim's family. He said that they have installed CCTV cameras on the road outside the victim's house to monitor activities and identify any visitors. Along with this, two guards have also been deputed to ensure the family’s safety.

The family has also been advised to inform the local police before going out, and “our officers are monitoring the security situation periodically,” the SP reportedly said.

Earlier in November, the Gujarat High Court granted six-month bail to Asaram in the 2013 rape case. The temporary bail was granted by a division bench of Justices Ilesh Vora and R T Vachhani to facilitate Asaram's medical treatment, nearly a week after the Rajasthan High Court passed a similar order.

The court stated orally that it was granting Asaram bail for six months on the same ground on which he was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court.

