'Wasn’t that witty for his standards': Shashi Tharoor and son's banter continues over 'ban boomers on WhatsApp'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's son, Ishaan Tharoor, on Monday continued trading witty remarks with his father on Monday following his social media post claiming "India needs to ban Boomers on WhatsApp," which had drawn a response from his father. In his latest lighthearted reply to Shashi Tharoor's X post, Ishaan joked that his father's comeback "wasn't that witty" by his usual standards. (File Photo/ANI)

In his latest lighthearted reply on Monday to Shashi Tharoor's X post, Ishaan joked that his father's comeback "wasn't that witty" by his usual standards.

He also jokingly added that the Congress MP remained the "number one target" of his proposed ban.

"A) come on, it wasn’t that witty for his standards. B) he’s the number one target of my proposed ban," he posted.

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Tharoor vs Tharoor - What happened? The banter between the duo started when Ishaan on Saturday, in a post on X, suggested that boomers should be banned on WhatsApp, replying to Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu.

"India should ban social media for young children too. I believe young children should read physical books, play in the dirt under the sun and stay away from social media!" Vembu had posted.

To this, Ishaan replied, "I agree young kids should not be on social media at all. But India needs to ban Boomers on WhatsApp first before it does anything else."

After this, Shashi Tharoor fired back with his signature wit, saying that Ishaan, too, qualified as a "baby boomer."

"Given our reproductive patterns, my son, unlike in the West, every generation of Indians, including yours, qualifies as [baby]Boomers!" he responded.

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Shashi Tharoor hails youth after CJP protest Earlier on Saturday, the Congress MP said that the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister, after weeks of protest in Delhi led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), showed that governments cannot ignore the voices of citizens who protest peacefully and persistently.

Tharoor praised Gen Z for turning their frustration over examination irregularities into action.

In a video, Tharoor said, "The resignation of the Education Minister is an important moment. It reminds us of something fundamental about democracy: when citizens raise their voices peacefully and persistently, governments cannot remain indifferent."

Also Read | From Gen Z to Boomers; Jantar Mantar protest draws support across generations

"Today, it's not about him. It's about a whole generation of young Indians. And Gen Z, I am so proud of you. You took your frustration and turned it into action. You took your anger and channeled it with courage, creativity, and conviction," he added.

"You refused to be silenced, and you reminded the country that democracy belongs not only to those who govern, but also to those who hold governments accountable," the senior Congress leader noted.

"Keep making the memes, keep being edgy, keep asking uncomfortable questions, keep calling out hypocrisy, but above all, keep showing up," he also added.