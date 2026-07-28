'Gaumutra expert': Priyanka Gandhi questions inclusion of IIT Madras director in PM's exam reforms panel, BJP hits back

Responding to her remarks, Thakur said he was saddened by the comments targeting one of India's foremost scientists and accused Priyanka of putting on an innocent face while trying to cover up the alleged wrongdoings of previous Congress governments.

"In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's task force on exam reforms became the centre of a political row in Parliament on Tuesday after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned the inclusion of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, calling him a "gaumutra expert" (cow urine expert). BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit back at the Congress leader over her remarks.

"I will answer Priyanka ji after this. The way she makes an innocent face, misleads people, smiles subtly, and even asks the Speaker to smile, she does this while speaking on serious issues. She tries to cover up the wrongdoings and failures of her own government's past," Thakur said.

Saddened by Priyanka's remarks Thakur said he was saddened by Priyanka's remarks about Kamakoti, whom he described as "one of India's great scientists and professors." Sharing his accomplishments, the BJP MP said that Kamakoti is the former chairman of the Advisory Intelligence Task Force.

"But I am saddened by the remarks she made about one of India's great scientists and professors, IIT Madras professor V. Kamakoti ji. He is our former chairman of the Advisory Intelligence Task Force," he said.

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Responding to claims about Kamakoti's association with the RSS, Thakur said there was nothing wrong with it. Taking a jibe at Priyanka, he suggested that she should also join the organisation, saying she would learn some values and start thinking about the country.

"If he is associated with the RSS, there is nothing wrong with that... You should also join the RSS; you will learn some values and start thinking about the country..." he said.

Extending his criticism, Thakur said he had earlier believed that Priyanka Gandhi was better than her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, but added that her remarks in the Parliament proved him wrong.

He criticised the siblings, saying they were on the same path. He further alleged that they were consuming something that affected the functioning of their brain and suggested that both of them should consume cow urine.

"I thought Priyanka Gandhi ji would be better than Rahul Gandhi ji and would be slightly better than her brother. At least, she used to smile. But after the remarks she made today about the IIT Madras Director, I feel that the brother and sister are alike; they are on the same path, and perhaps they are consuming something that affects the proper functioning of the brain. Maybe they should consume cow urine instead," Thakur said.