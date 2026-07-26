Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his way with words and sharp wit. His son, Ishaan Tharoor, would know that best. And if he somehow didn't, he certainly does now, after his father delivered a classic quip—just for him. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI) It all started with a post on X by Ishaan, in which he called for a ban on "boomers" using WhatsApp while agreeing with Zoho co-founder and former CEO Sridhar Vembu, who had sparked an online debate by suggesting that India should ban social media for young children. "I agree young kids should not be on social media at all. But India needs to ban Boomers on WhatsApp first before it does anything else," Ishaan wrote on his X handle.

Shashi Tharoor quickly pounced on his son’s remarks, saying that even Ishaan's generation qualifies as "baby boomers". "Given our reproductive patterns, my son, unlike in the West, every generation of Indians, including yours, qualifies as [baby]Boomers!" he replied.

The debate emerged after the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests culminated in the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks. The CJP began as a social media page just a couple of months ago but went on to organise one of the country's biggest Gen Z protests demanding exam reforms. Shashi Tharoor on CJP protest Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan showed that governments cannot ignore the voices of citizens who protest peacefully and persistently. Tharoor praised Gen Z for turning their frustration over examination irregularities into action, saying that youth had strengthened democracy by holding the government accountable. In a video, Tharoor said, “The resignation of the Education Minister is an important moment. It reminds us of something fundamental about democracy: when citizens raise their voices peacefully and persistently, governments cannot remain indifferent. Today, it's not about him. It's about a whole generation of young Indians. And Gen Z, I am so proud of you. You took your frustration and turned it into action. You took your anger and channelled it with courage, creativity, and conviction. You refused to be silenced, and you reminded the country that democracy belongs not only to those who govern, but also to those who hold governments accountable.”