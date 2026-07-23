Indian-American founder slams Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu over Delhi protest remarks

The Indian-American co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork has called out Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu for his post criticising the student protesters in Delhi. Vijay Rayapti lashed out at Vembu for suggesting that protesters are using undemocratic ways to express their dissatisfaction. Vijay Rayapti (L) is the co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork, while Sridhar Vembu (R) is the founder and former CEO of Zoho.

For some context On Wednesday, July 22, Vembu shared an X post saying the protesters in Delhi “want to plunge India into chaos, and stop the nation's progress”.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been protesting against paper leaks and mismanagement in major tests like the NEET medical entrance exams. Their protest has intensified over the last three days, drawing thousands to the protest site of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar observatory.

(Also read: ‘Speaking up is risky for business owners’: Sharan Hegde amid CJP protest)

Sridhar Vembu’s post As the protest fuelled a police crackdown, Vembu took to X to air his views.

“One thing is clear: the Delhi protesters want to plunge India into chaos, and stop the nation's progress. We must defeat this malicious agenda, which is aided and abetted by powers that want to destroy India,” he wrote.

“We have a vibrant democracy and elections are the proper way to express our collective judgment,” added the founder and former CEO of Zoho.