Sonam Wangchuk discharged from hospital, says he will return to the mountains

Sonam Wangchuk, climate activist and education reformer, on Monday said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh. Sonam Wangchuk shared the update in a post on X

In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote: "AND FINALLY.... I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains."

He also thanked those who supported him during his hospital stay, writing, "Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon."